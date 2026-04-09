600+ Cruisers Agreed: These are the 12 “Least Favorite” Parts of Cruising

It only took me one cruise to come down with an incurable case of “Cruise Fever”. And this very website is a testament to how much we love to cruise.

But even loyal cruisers have those moments on the ship when it just makes them stop and think, “There has to be a better way to do this.”

A recent Reddit thread asked a community of cruise lovers a simple question:

“What is your least favorite aspect of cruising?”

In less than 24 hours, over 600 comments poured in. These weren’t from “cruise haters,” but from people who cruise often because they love it. They had plenty to say about everything from “buffet etiquette” to the dreaded “luggage dance.”

After diving into the discussion, I’ve compiled the 12 most common themes that drive even the most loyal cruisers crazy.

I can relate with most of these, so it helps to know it’s not just me wishing a few tweaks could be made while enjoying the best vacation possible.

1. The Disembarkation Luggage Dance

Nothing kills the last morning vibe faster than having to pack the night before, line your bags in the hallway, and wake up earlier than any other day of the cruise.

Getting up early isn’t so bad if you have an amazing port of call to look forward to. But when it’s time to go home, it’s got to be the worst part of any cruise.

Even if you mostly pack in the morning, like I do since I always do self-assist, the early departure requirement and navigating elevators and stairs with luggage in hand tends to leave a bittersweet feeling (mostly bitter).

“One of the hardest parts is having to be packed and out so early on the last day — it ruins the relaxed vacation feel,” one comment stated.

2. Pool Chair Hoggers

Another popular complaint is one that sadly has been an issue for a while now. And although cruise lines have attempted to monitor pool-side loungers, leave little warning notes, and even remove belongings if they remained unattended for too long, it’s still a problem.

Towels mysteriously appear on prime loungers at sunrise, “saving” spots for hours while their owners are nowhere to be found.

The crew don’t really have time to act as meter maids, effectively putting “boots” on those parked towels and beach bags, but I will admit there has been some progress in this area.

Some cruisers decide to take matters into their own hands.

“I throw their stuff off and sit down every single time,” one said. With another wanting more enforcement: “Wish cruise lines would actually enforce their rules around hogging chairs.”

3. Elevator Etiquette

Waiting forever for an elevator only to watch groups cram in for just one or two floors or fail to let people off first is a headache some wish would go away.

Many cruisers note that stairs would often be faster for able-bodied passengers.

“It astounds me how lazy people can be… at least 85% of the people waiting for a lift to go up two floors could easily walk it.”

A while back I wrote an entire “survival guide” on elevator etiquette for cruise ships that you can check out here.

I recommend taking the stairs as much as possible so you can avoid the gym and not feel guilty about all those extra calories you’re consuming on the ship, but even if you do take the elevator, a bit of patience can go a long way.

4. Aggressive Art & Jewelry Sales

The constant hard sell at art auctions, jewelry shops, and “special” events feels relentless to some, especially when basic items like sunscreen or toothpaste are nowhere to be found.

Stories of impulse buys (and immediate regret) were a common theme in the hundreds of comments.

“Art and jewelry sales.” (the single most-upvoted complaint in the thread)

5. Buffet Hygiene

Watching fellow passengers skip hand-washing, touch their faces or worse, then dive straight into the communal tongs is enough to make anyone lose their appetite.

Even with the “Washy Washy” songs sung so frequently that they haunt my dreams days after the cruise is over, apparently, some have still not gotten the memo:

You need to wash your hands.

And on top of that, there are certain behaviors like using the tongs, putting the tongs back where they were in the first place etc. that many wish were more commonplace.

Multiple cruisers shared stories that turned them off the buffet for the rest of the sailing.

6. Rude Scooter Behavior

Another complaint was that scooters and large mobility devices sometimes zip through crowds or block gangways and elevators.

While the genuine need is respected by the community overall, the lack of consideration from some was a frustration.

“Some lady literally ran into my wife’s ankle… looked at her like she was the issue and motored away without saying a word,” one comment stated.

I had a scooter run over my foot in an elevator while on Carnival Celebration one time, and while it was a complete accident, I do blame how small the elevators were and not the person controlling the scooter. A bigger issue is people who are using scooters who don’t need them, but that’s another discussion.

People with mobility issues by all means should have access to scooters, but cruise ships do make it challenging.

7. Not Enough Time in Port

This has always been my biggest problem with cruise ships. I want more time in port.

Short port calls (often just 6–8 hours) and early departures leave cruisers feeling like they only get a rushed “taste” of destinations rather than a real experience. This is why I often call cruising the appetizer of travel.

Lack of overnights means missing out on nightlife and relaxed exploration. While some cruise lines are offering more overnights and extended stays in port, it’s more the exception than the rule.

It’s a much more relaxing experience when you have two days in port, and you can see more sites that are further away from the port itself.

8. Obnoxious Fellow Passengers

Unfortunately, there’s not a lot we can do about this one, although longer duration cruises tend to be on the quieter and less hectic side.

From unsupervised kids jumping lines to loud know-it-alls bragging about their status, the sheer number of people on board can test even the most sociable cruiser’s patience.

Here were a couple common complaints:

“Far too many of the other people.”

“We love the cruises, just not always the people.”

Finding the right cruise line for you is an anecdote for this as well, as like-minded travelers will have a better experience. But with thousands of people on a mega ship, there is bound to be at least one person that drives you crazy.

9. Loud Pool Deck Music

Cruise lines have recently cracked down on Bluetooth speakers in public spaces. I’m surprised they were even allowed in the first place since there’s enough “noise pollution” in certain areas.

But even the ship’s own music can be pretty loud.

Many cruisers wished for the option of a calmer zone without earbuds as the only escape.

“The super loud music on the pool deck makes the space completely unusable for me,” one commenter admitted.

But if you truly want a calmer pool deck you can look into a cruise line like Viking or Holland America.

10. Casino Smoke (or Smoke in General)

Even on ships that claim to have non-smoking areas, the casino is often one of the few places where smoking is still allowed. And sometimes that smoke travels.

Non-smokers frequently complain about the strong odor drifting into nearby lounges, walkways, and public spaces, making it hard to enjoy certain parts of the ship.

As one cruiser put it, the smoke in the casino is a major downside for anyone trying to avoid it entirely.

Newer cruise ships have done a better job of sealing off any smoke issues, but every cruise line handles it differently. Celebrity Cruises is known to be more strict with smoking, banning it from indoor spaces altogether, even in the casino.

11. Constant Upselling & Nickel-and-Diming

From day-one specialty dining pushes to overpriced “experiences,” the aggressive sales tactics can feel exhausting even to veteran cruisers.

There were quite a few comments that stated they resented being treated like walking wallets after already spending thousands on the trip.

“How even my favorite line has devolved into a constant money grab…” one comment mentioned.

Again, every cruise line is different, and some are more inclusive than others. But for that ultra cheap cruise vacation fare advertised online, realize that every other little detail will more than likely carry an extra charge.

If you don’t want to go through the “nickel-and-diming” experience, you can look into all-inclusive cruise lines.

12. Flying to the Port

Unfortunately, some of us don’t live right next to a cruise port. The only options are either a very long drive or a flight.

The stress of airport connections can add some chaos to the trip. That’s why I always recommend flying to the port city the day before the cruise departs.

Even a small delay can mean missing your ship entirely if you fly on the day of the cruise. But that also means booking an extra night at a hotel and getting transportation to the cruise port the next day. Admittedly, it’s a hassle.

Some commenters stated they’d rather drive to the port for the extra flexibility. Other just didn’t like the extra variables with flights.

Bottom Line

The truth? While these annoyances above can drive you crazy, I’ll still take a cruise over almost any other type of vacation. From waking up and opening your curtain to a completely different destination, to incredible food and experiences all within walking distance to your stateroom, cruising still wins for me. And with new cruise ships pushing the boundaries of technology and experiential travel, I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

At the same time, wash your hands, be kind, and realize you’re sharing that vacation with a lot of other people.