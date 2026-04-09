Carnival Pride Returns to Baltimore Fresher Than Ever After 22-Day Dry Dock

Carnival Pride is officially back in service following a 22-day dry dock at the Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport.

The Spirit-class ship (built in 2001) received some upgrades and refurbishments designed to refresh its look and feel but without major structural changes.

Two Main Areas Refreshed

According to Carnival’s official release, the dry dock focused on two key guest-facing areas:

Casino refresh : Updated décor throughout the casino to create a more modern and inviting space for players.

: Updated décor throughout the casino to create a more modern and inviting space for players. Retail enhancements: Improvements across shopping areas with a refreshed Effy Jewelry boutique.

The 2,680-passenger ship received relatively minor changes, which matches Carnival’s pattern of refreshing older ships like it did with Carnival Dream and Conquest earlier in 2026.

Full details on additional work (such as routine machinery overhauls, hull maintenance, or tech upgrades) weren’t publicly stated. The real emphasis is clearly on elevating the casino and shopping areas for this dry dock.

Back Home in Baltimore

Carnival Pride now resumes its role as Baltimore’s year-round cruise ship. This homeport is nice and convenient for East Coast travelers looking to avoid flying to Florida or other southern ports.

The ship offers a mix of:

7-day Bahamas cruises : Typical ports include Nassau, Princess Cays (or Half Moon Cay), and Carnival’s newest private destination, Celebration Key™ on Grand Bahama Island.

: Typical ports include Nassau, Princess Cays (or Half Moon Cay), and Carnival’s newest private destination, Celebration Key™ on Grand Bahama Island. 7-day Bermuda cruises : Some with overnights for more time to explore.

: Some with overnights for more time to explore. Longer Carnival Journeys: 9- to 14-night sailings to the Eastern or Southern Caribbean, plus occasional Canada/New England or longer adventures. The most notable is a 14-day cruise to Greenland on August 16, 2026, which spends two days at the northern island.

Tracking data shows Carnival Pride heading back to Baltimore at the time of this publication. The ship is on schedule to depart from the Maryland port around 6:30 PM today.

The ship will take passengers on a 10-day cruise to St Thomas, San Juan, Puerto Plata, and Grand Turk before heading back to Baltimore on April 19, 2026.

At 25 years old, Pride is one of Carnival’s original Spirit-class ships (built right after Carnival Spirit) known for its elegant atrium, wraparound promenade, and a great passenger to space ratio.