Cruise Ships With the Best/Worst Space to Guest Ratio: 7 Cruise Lines Compared

By J. Souza
0
Have you ever noticed that some cruise ships seem more crowded than others?    Ever wondered what cruise ship for each cruise line is the most crowded or least crowded based on simple math? Well, I wondered the same thing and decided to compile a list.

I compared 117 cruise ships from 7 major cruise lines to see which offered the most space based on passenger capacity and ship volume.

While many factors can have an impact on how crowded a ship may feel, there is a simple formula for figuring out the passenger space ratio.  Additionally, this allows us to compare different ships by the same metric and see how it compares with out experience on the ship.

How the passenger space ratio was calculated on our chart

The formula for the passenger space ratio is simply the gross tonnage (GT) of a cruise ship divided by the passenger capacity of that vessel  (Gross Tonnage ÷ passenger capacity).  In our list we used the standard double-capacity for each ship.  

It’s important to understand that some lines may more commonly exceed the double-capacity figures especially if it’s more usual for families to travel with that line.  Likewise, since the exact number of passengers on a cruise at any given time will be different it’s important to note that this part of the equation should be somewhat flexible.

What is gross tonnage anyway?

A common misconception is that the gross tonnage of a cruise ship is a measurement of weight.  However, it has nothing to do with weight at all.  In fact, gross tonnage is a unitless measurement of the volume or space of a cruise ship and includes all of the enclosed spaces of the vessel.  This is an important factor, as some areas of a ship’s open-air decks will not be included in the figure.

How else is gross tonnage used?

Ever wonder why some ship’s have bigger fees than others?  Well, the gross tonnage plays a factor.  The overall GT of a ship determines things like registration fees, regulations, safety rules and port dues, depending on each individual port.

Some of the largest cruise ships in the world belong to Royal Caribbean Cruises and have a gross tonnage of over 200,000. In fact, Wonder of the Seas has a massive GT of 236,857.

Other important factors

While using the passenger space ratio can be a simple way to compare ships and how crowded they may feel, it’s not a perfect measurement.  Factors like the overall flow of a ship’s design, how the programs are spaced out, the times in which various events take place, and the demographic of a ship all play a greater role in the feeling of being crowded on a cruise ship.

Additionally, depending on what you like to do on a cruise you might have a vastly different experience than someone else on the very same cruise simply based on what times you took part in different programs, shows, and meals.

So, this list is just a fun way to compare ships based on space and capacity.

I have sorted each cruise line separately so you can compare ships within a specific line, which I think personally is a more accurate way to compare how crowded a cruise ship may or may not feel.  This is simply because each cruise line handles passenger flow differently. 

At the end of the page I have also listed all 117 cruise ships in a chart so you can compare all of them at the same time.  The lists below include the following cruise lines: Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, and Disney Cruise Line.

The larger the number in the right hand column the more spacious a ship may feel. At least that’s the idea. A number in the 20’s would feel crowded and cramped while a number in the high 40’s and above may feel spacious.

 

Carnival Cruise Line ships by passenger space ratio

Cruise Ship Gross Tonnage Double Capacity Space/Pass Ratio
Carnival Horizon 133,500 3,934 33.93
Carnival Panorama 133,500 3,934 33.93
Carnival Vista 133,500 3,934 33.93
Carnival Radiance 101,509 2,984 34
Carnival Sunrise 101,509 2,984 34
Mardi Gras 180,000 5,282 34.08
Carnival Sunshine 102,853 3,002 34.27
Carnival Elation 70,367 2,052 34.3
Carnival Paradise 70,367 2,052 34.3
Carnival Breeze 130,000 3,690 35.23
Carnival Magic 130,000 3,690 35.23
Carnival Dream 130,000 3,646 35.66
Carnival Conquest 110,000 2,980 36.91
Carnival Freedom 110,000 2,980 36.91
Carnival Glory 110,000 2,980 36.91
Carnival Liberty 110,000 2,980 36.91
Carnival Valor 110,000 2,980 36.91
Carnival Splendor 113,300 3,012 37.62
Carnival Legend 88,500 2,124 41.67
Carnival Miracle 88,500 2,124 41.67
Carnival Pride 88,500 2,124 41.67
Carnival Spirit 88,500 2,124 41.67

See our list of every Carnival cruise ship currently in service in order of newest to oldest here.

Royal Caribbean ships by passenger space ratio

Cruise Ship Gross Tonnage Double Capacity Space/Pass Ratio
Enchantment of the Seas 82,910 2,252 36.82
Grandeur of the Seas 73,817 1,992 37.06
Vision of the Seas 78,717 2,050 38.4
Rhapsody of the Seas 78,878 1,998 39.48
Spectrum of the Seas 169,379 4,246 39.89
Odyssey of the Seas 167,704 4,200 39.93
Anthem of the Seas 168,666 4,180 40.35
Ovation of the Seas 168,666 4,180 40.35
Quantum of the Seas 168,666 4,180 40.35
Allure of the Seas 225,282 5,492 41.02
Liberty of the Seas 155,889 3,798 41.14
Harmony of the Seas 226,963 5,497 41.29
Wonder of the Seas 236,857 5,734 41.31
Freedom of the Seas 156,271 3,782 41.32
Symphony of the Seas 228,081 5,518 41.33
Navigator of the Seas 139,999 3,376 41.47
Serenade of the Seas 90,090 2,146 41.98
Oasis of the Seas 226,838 5,400 42
Radiance of the Seas 90,090 2,143 42.04
Brilliance of the Seas 90,090 2,142 42.06
Jewel of the Seas 90,090 2,112 42.66
Independence of the Seas 155,889 3,634 42.9
Adventure of the Seas 138,193 3,114 44.38
Explorer of the Seas 138,194 3,114 44.38
Voyager of the Seas 138,194 3,114 44.38
Mariner of the Seas 139,863 3,114 44.91

Royal Caribbean cruise ships in order from newest to oldest.

Norwegian Cruise Line ships by passenger space ratio

Cruise Ship Gross Tonnage Double Capacity Space/Pass Ratio
Norwegian Getaway 145,655 3,963 36.75
Norwegian Breakaway 145,655 3,959 36.79
Pride of America 80,439 2,186 36.8
Norwegian Spirit 75,904 2,032 37.35
Norwegian Epic 155,873 4,100 38
Norwegian Sky 77,104 2,004 38.48
Norwegian Escape 164,998 4,266 38.68
Norwegian Jade 93,558 2,402 38.95
Norwegian Gem 93,530 2,394 39
Norwegian Pearl 93,530 2,394 39.07
Norwegian Star 91,740 2,348 39.07
Norwegian Jewel 93,502 2,376 39.35
Norwegian Dawn 92,250 2,340 39.42
Norwegian Sun 78,309 1,936 40.45
Norwegian Bliss 168,028 4,004 41.97
Norwegian Encore 169,116 3,998 42.3
Norwegian Joy 167,725 3,804 44.09
Norwegian Prima 143,535 3,099 46.32

See every Norwegian Cruise Line cruise ship in service from newest to oldest here.

MSC Cruises ships by passenger space ratio

Cruise Ships Gross Tonnage Double Capacity Space/Pass Ratio
MSC Sinfonia 65,542 2,546 26
MSC Armonia 65,542 2,160 30.34
MSC Opera 65,591 2,160 30.37
MSC Lirica 65,591 1,984 33.06
MSC Preziosa 139,072 3,959 35.13
MSC Musica 89,600 2,550 35.14
MSC Orchestra 92,400 2,550 36.23
MSC Poesia 92,627 2,550 36.32
MSC Seaside 153,516 4,132 37.15
MSC Seaview 153,516 4,132 37.15
MSC Grandiosa 181,000 4,842 37.38
MSC Virtuosa 181,541 4,842 37.49
MSC Seashore 170,412 4,540 37.54
MSC Magnifica 95,128 2,518 37.78
MSC Bellissima 171,598 4,500 38.13
MSC Meraviglia 171,598 4,488 38.23
MSC Divina 139,072 3,502 39.71
MSC Fantasia 137,936 3,274 42.13
MSC Splendida 137,936 3,274 42.13

See all MSC Cruises cruise ships in order from newest to oldest.

Disney Cruise Line ships by passenger space ratio

Note: There are two different numbers for capacity on Disney. The first number is for double capacity and the second is for maximum capacity. I thought it was important to have both since many Disney cruises have families with more than 2 occupants in a cabin.

Cruise Ship Gross Tonnage Capacity (Double/Max) Space/Pass Ratio
Disney Magic 83,338 1,750 / 2,700 47.62 / 30.87
Disney Wonder 84,130 1,750 / 2,700 48.07 / 31.16
Disney Dream 129,690 2,500 / 4,000 51.88 / 32.42
Disney Fantasy 129,690 2,500 / 4,000 51.88 / 32.42
Disney Wish 144,000 2,500 / 4,000 57.6 / 36

Princess Cruises ships by passenger space ratio

Cruise Ship Gross Tonnage Double Capacity Space/Pass Ratio
Caribbean Princess 112,894 3,142 35.93
Crown Princess 113,561 3,080 36.87
Emerald Princess 113,561 3,080 37.87
Ruby Princess 113,561 3,080 36.87
Enchanted Princess 141,000 3,660 38.52
Discovery Princess 141,000 3,660 38.52
Sky Princess 143,700 3,660 39.26
Royal Princess 141,000 3,560 39.61
Regal Princess 142,229 3,560 39.95
Majestic Princess 143,700 3,560 40.37
Grand Princess 107,517 2,600 41.35
Island Princess 92,822 2,200 42.19
Diamond Princess 115,875 2,670 43.4
Sapphire Princess 115,875 2,670 43.4
Coral Princess 91,627 2,000 45

See all Princess Cruises ships from newest to oldest.

Celebrity Cruises ships by passenger space ratio

Cruise Ship Gross Tonnage Double Capacity Space/pass ratio
Celebrity Millennium 90,940 2,218 41
Celebrity Summit 90,940 2,218 41
Celebrity Reflection 126,000 3,046 41.37
Celebrity Constellation 90,940 2,184 41.64
Celebrity Infinity 91,000 2,170 41.93
Celebrity Silhouette 122,400 2,902 42.18
Celebrity Solstice 122,000 2,852 42.78
Celebrity Equinox 122,000 2,852 42.78
Celebrity Eclipse 122,000 2,852 42.78
Celebrity Beyond 140,600 3,260 43.13
Celebrity Edge 129,500 2,918 44.38
Celebrity Apex 129,500 2,910 44.5

 

The below section is a list of all the above ships in one table. These are again listed in order from least spacious to most spacious based on our passenger space ratio formula.

All 117 Cruise ships by passenger space ratio: sorted least to greatest

Cruise Line Cruise Ship Gross Tonnage Double Capacity Space/Pass Ratio
MSC MSC Sinfonia 65,542 2,546 26
MSC MSC Armonia 65,542 2,160 30.34
MSC MSC Opera 65,591 2,160 30.37
MSC MSC Lirica 65,591 1,984 33.06
Carnival Carnival Horizon 133,500 3,934 33.93
Carnival Carnival Panorama 133,500 3,934 33.93
Carnival Carnival Vista 133,500 3,934 33.93
Carnival Carnival Radiance 101,509 2,984 34
Carnival Carnival Sunrise 101,509 2,984 34
Carnival Mardi Gras 180,000 5,282 34.08
Carnival Carnival Sunshine 102,853 3,002 34.27
Carnival Carnival Elation 70,367 2,052 34.3
Carnival Carnival Paradise 70,367 2,052 34.3
MSC MSC Preziosa 139,072 3,959 35.13
MSC MSC Musica 89,600 2,550 35.14
Carnival Carnival Breeze 130,000 3,690 35.23
Carnival Carnival Magic 130,000 3,690 35.23
Carnival Carnival Dream 130,000 3,646 35.66
Princess Caribbean Princess 112,894 3,142 35.93
MSC MSC Orchestra 92,400 2,550 36.23
MSC MSC Poesia 92,627 2,550 36.32
Norwegian Norwegian Getaway 145,655 3,963 36.75
Norwegian Norwegian Breakaway 145,655 3,959 36.79
Norwegian Pride of America 80,439 2,186 36.8
Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas 82,910 2,252 36.82
Princess Crown Princess 113,561 3,080 36.87
Princess Emeral Princess 113,561 3,080 36.87
Princess Ruby Princess 113,561 3,080 36.87
Carnival Carnival Conquest 110,000 2,980 36.91
Carnival Carnival Freedom 110,000 2,980 36.91
Carnival Carnival Glory 110,000 2,980 36.91
Carnival Carnival Liberty 110,000 2,980 36.91
Carnival Carnival Valor 110,000 2,980 36.91
Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas 73,817 1,992 37.06
MSC MSC Seaside 153,516 4,132 37.15
MSC MSC Seaview 153,516 4,132 37.15
Norwegian Norwegian Spirit 75,904 2,032 37.35
MSC MSC Grandiosa 181,000 4,842 37.38
MSC MSC Virtuosa 181,541 4,842 37.49
MSC MSC Seashore 170,412 4,540 37.54
Carnival Carnival Splendor 113,300 3,012 37.62
MSC MSC Magnifica 95,128 2,518 37.78
Norwegian Norwegian Epic 155,873 4,100 38
MSC MSC Bellissima 171,598 4,500 38.13
MSC MSC Meraviglia 171,598 4,488 38.23
Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas 78,717 2,050 38.4
Norwegian Norwegian Sky 77,104 2,004 38.48
Princess Enchanted Princess 141,000 3,660 38.52
Princess Discovery Princess 141,000 3,660 38.52
Norwegian Norwegian Escape 164,998 4,266 38.68
Norwegian Norwegian Jade 93,558 2,402 38.95
Norwegian Norwegian Gem 93,530 2,394 39
Norwegian Norwegian Pearl 93,530 2,394 39.07
Norwegian Norwegian Star 91,740 2,348 39.07
Princess Sky Princess 143,700 3,660 39.26
Norwegian Norwegian Jewel 93,502 2,376 39.35
Norwegian Norwegian Dawn 92,250 2,340 39.42
Royal Caribbean Rhapsody of the Seas 78,878 1,998 39.48
Princess Royal Princess 141,000 3,560 39.61
MSC MSC Divina 139,072 3,502 39.71
Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas 169,379 4,246 39.89
Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas 167,704 4,200 39.93
Princess Regal Princess 142,229 3,560 39.95
Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas 168,666 4,180 40.35
Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas 168,666 4,180 40.35
Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas 168,666 4,180 40.35
Princess Majestic Princess 143,700 3,560 40.37
Norwegian Norwegian Sun 78,309 1,936 40.45
Celebrity Celebrity Millennium 90,940 2,218 41
Celebrity Celebrity Summit 90,940 2,218 41
Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas 225,282 5,492 41.02
Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas 155,889 3,798 41.14
Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas 226,963 5,497 41.29
Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas 236,857 5,734 41.31
Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas 156,271 3,782 41.32
Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas 228,081 5,518 41.33
Princess Grand Princess 107,517 2,600 41.35
Celebrity Celebrity Reflection 126,000 3,046 41.37
Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas 139,999 3,376 41.47
Celebrity Celebrity Constellation 90,940 2,184 41.64
Carnival Carnival Legend 88,500 2,124 41.67
Carnival Carnival Miracle 88,500 2,124 41.67
Carnival Carnival Pride 88,500 2,124 41.67
Carnival Carnival Spirit 88,500 2,124 41.67
Celebrity Celebrity Infinity 91,000 2,170 41.93
Norwegian Norwegian Bliss 168,028 4,004 41.97
Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas 90,090 2,146 41.98
Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas 226,838 5,400 42
Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas 90,090 2,143 42.04
Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas 90,090 2,142 42.06
MSC MSC Fantasia 137,936 3,274 42.13
MSC MSC Splendida 137,936 3,274 42.13
Celebrity Celebrity Silhouette 122,400 2,902 42.18
Princess Island Princess 92,822 2,200 42.19
Norwegian Norwegian Encore 169,116 3,998 42.3
Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas 90,090 2,112 42.66
Celebrity Celebrity Solstice 122,000 2,852 42.78
Celebrity Celebrity Equinox 122,000 2,852 42.78
Celebrity Celebrity Eclipse 122,000 2,852 42.78
Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas 155,889 3,634 42.9
Celebrity Celebrity Beyond 140,600 3,260 43.13
Princess Diamond Princess 115,875 2,670 43.4
Princess Sapphire Princess 115,875 2,670 43.4
Norwegian Norwegian Joy 167,725 3,804 44.09
Celebrity Celebrity Edge 129,500 2,918 44.38
Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas 138,193 3,114 44.38
Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas 138,194 3,114 44.38
Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas 138,194 3,114 44.38
Celebrity Celebrity Apex 129,500 2,910 44.5
Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Seas 139,863 3,114 44.91
Princess Coral Princess 91,627 2,000 45
Norwegian Norwegian Prima 143,535 3,099 46.32
Disney Disney Magic 83,338 1,750 / 2,700 47.62 / 30.87
Disney Disney Wonder 84,130 1,750 / 2,700 48.07 / 31.16
Disney Disney Dream 129,690 2,500 / 4,000 51.88 / 32.42
Disney Disney Fantasy 129,690 2,500 / 4,000 51.88 / 32.42
Disney Disney Wish 144,000 2,500 / 4,000 57.6 / 36
Disney has 2 groups of numbers under capacity. The first is double capacity and the second is maximum capacity. Since Disney typically has a lot of families with children on the ships I wanted to include both numbers.

J. Souza
Jon got hooked on cruising after his first cruise on his honeymoon, and today he is always looking for cruise deals and reading information about the cruise industry. Jon lives in the foothills of North Carolina and wishes there were a cruise port that far inland. Jon can be reached at [email protected].net.
