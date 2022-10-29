Cruise Ships With the Best/Worst Space to Guest Ratio: 7 Cruise Lines Compared

Have you ever noticed that some cruise ships seem more crowded than others? Ever wondered what cruise ship for each cruise line is the most crowded or least crowded based on simple math? Well, I wondered the same thing and decided to compile a list.
I compared 117 cruise ships from 7 major cruise lines to see which offered the most space based on passenger capacity and ship volume.
While many factors can have an impact on how crowded a ship may feel, there is a simple formula for figuring out the passenger space ratio. Additionally, this allows us to compare different ships by the same metric and see how it compares with out experience on the ship.
How the passenger space ratio was calculated on our chart
The formula for the passenger space ratio is simply the gross tonnage (GT) of a cruise ship divided by the passenger capacity of that vessel (Gross Tonnage ÷ passenger capacity). In our list we used the standard double-capacity for each ship.
It’s important to understand that some lines may more commonly exceed the double-capacity figures especially if it’s more usual for families to travel with that line. Likewise, since the exact number of passengers on a cruise at any given time will be different it’s important to note that this part of the equation should be somewhat flexible.
What is gross tonnage anyway?
A common misconception is that the gross tonnage of a cruise ship is a measurement of weight. However, it has nothing to do with weight at all. In fact, gross tonnage is a unitless measurement of the volume or space of a cruise ship and includes all of the enclosed spaces of the vessel. This is an important factor, as some areas of a ship’s open-air decks will not be included in the figure.
How else is gross tonnage used?
Ever wonder why some ship’s have bigger fees than others? Well, the gross tonnage plays a factor. The overall GT of a ship determines things like registration fees, regulations, safety rules and port dues, depending on each individual port.
Some of the largest cruise ships in the world belong to Royal Caribbean Cruises and have a gross tonnage of over 200,000. In fact, Wonder of the Seas has a massive GT of 236,857.
Other important factors
While using the passenger space ratio can be a simple way to compare ships and how crowded they may feel, it’s not a perfect measurement. Factors like the overall flow of a ship’s design, how the programs are spaced out, the times in which various events take place, and the demographic of a ship all play a greater role in the feeling of being crowded on a cruise ship.
Additionally, depending on what you like to do on a cruise you might have a vastly different experience than someone else on the very same cruise simply based on what times you took part in different programs, shows, and meals.
So, this list is just a fun way to compare ships based on space and capacity.
I have sorted each cruise line separately so you can compare ships within a specific line, which I think personally is a more accurate way to compare how crowded a cruise ship may or may not feel. This is simply because each cruise line handles passenger flow differently.
At the end of the page I have also listed all 117 cruise ships in a chart so you can compare all of them at the same time. The lists below include the following cruise lines: Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, and Disney Cruise Line.
The larger the number in the right hand column the more spacious a ship may feel. At least that’s the idea. A number in the 20’s would feel crowded and cramped while a number in the high 40’s and above may feel spacious.
Carnival Cruise Line ships by passenger space ratio
|Cruise Ship
|Gross Tonnage
|Double Capacity
|Space/Pass Ratio
|Carnival Horizon
|133,500
|3,934
|33.93
|Carnival Panorama
|133,500
|3,934
|33.93
|Carnival Vista
|133,500
|3,934
|33.93
|Carnival Radiance
|101,509
|2,984
|34
|Carnival Sunrise
|101,509
|2,984
|34
|Mardi Gras
|180,000
|5,282
|34.08
|Carnival Sunshine
|102,853
|3,002
|34.27
|Carnival Elation
|70,367
|2,052
|34.3
|Carnival Paradise
|70,367
|2,052
|34.3
|Carnival Breeze
|130,000
|3,690
|35.23
|Carnival Magic
|130,000
|3,690
|35.23
|Carnival Dream
|130,000
|3,646
|35.66
|Carnival Conquest
|110,000
|2,980
|36.91
|Carnival Freedom
|110,000
|2,980
|36.91
|Carnival Glory
|110,000
|2,980
|36.91
|Carnival Liberty
|110,000
|2,980
|36.91
|Carnival Valor
|110,000
|2,980
|36.91
|Carnival Splendor
|113,300
|3,012
|37.62
|Carnival Legend
|88,500
|2,124
|41.67
|Carnival Miracle
|88,500
|2,124
|41.67
|Carnival Pride
|88,500
|2,124
|41.67
|Carnival Spirit
|88,500
|2,124
|41.67
See our list of every Carnival cruise ship currently in service in order of newest to oldest here.
Royal Caribbean ships by passenger space ratio
|Cruise Ship
|Gross Tonnage
|Double Capacity
|Space/Pass Ratio
|Enchantment of the Seas
|82,910
|2,252
|36.82
|Grandeur of the Seas
|73,817
|1,992
|37.06
|Vision of the Seas
|78,717
|2,050
|38.4
|Rhapsody of the Seas
|78,878
|1,998
|39.48
|Spectrum of the Seas
|169,379
|4,246
|39.89
|Odyssey of the Seas
|167,704
|4,200
|39.93
|Anthem of the Seas
|168,666
|4,180
|40.35
|Ovation of the Seas
|168,666
|4,180
|40.35
|Quantum of the Seas
|168,666
|4,180
|40.35
|Allure of the Seas
|225,282
|5,492
|41.02
|Liberty of the Seas
|155,889
|3,798
|41.14
|Harmony of the Seas
|226,963
|5,497
|41.29
|Wonder of the Seas
|236,857
|5,734
|41.31
|Freedom of the Seas
|156,271
|3,782
|41.32
|Symphony of the Seas
|228,081
|5,518
|41.33
|Navigator of the Seas
|139,999
|3,376
|41.47
|Serenade of the Seas
|90,090
|2,146
|41.98
|Oasis of the Seas
|226,838
|5,400
|42
|Radiance of the Seas
|90,090
|2,143
|42.04
|Brilliance of the Seas
|90,090
|2,142
|42.06
|Jewel of the Seas
|90,090
|2,112
|42.66
|Independence of the Seas
|155,889
|3,634
|42.9
|Adventure of the Seas
|138,193
|3,114
|44.38
|Explorer of the Seas
|138,194
|3,114
|44.38
|Voyager of the Seas
|138,194
|3,114
|44.38
|Mariner of the Seas
|139,863
|3,114
|44.91
Royal Caribbean cruise ships in order from newest to oldest.
Norwegian Cruise Line ships by passenger space ratio
|Cruise Ship
|Gross Tonnage
|Double Capacity
|Space/Pass Ratio
|Norwegian Getaway
|145,655
|3,963
|36.75
|Norwegian Breakaway
|145,655
|3,959
|36.79
|Pride of America
|80,439
|2,186
|36.8
|Norwegian Spirit
|75,904
|2,032
|37.35
|Norwegian Epic
|155,873
|4,100
|38
|Norwegian Sky
|77,104
|2,004
|38.48
|Norwegian Escape
|164,998
|4,266
|38.68
|Norwegian Jade
|93,558
|2,402
|38.95
|Norwegian Gem
|93,530
|2,394
|39
|Norwegian Pearl
|93,530
|2,394
|39.07
|Norwegian Star
|91,740
|2,348
|39.07
|Norwegian Jewel
|93,502
|2,376
|39.35
|Norwegian Dawn
|92,250
|2,340
|39.42
|Norwegian Sun
|78,309
|1,936
|40.45
|Norwegian Bliss
|168,028
|4,004
|41.97
|Norwegian Encore
|169,116
|3,998
|42.3
|Norwegian Joy
|167,725
|3,804
|44.09
|Norwegian Prima
|143,535
|3,099
|46.32
See every Norwegian Cruise Line cruise ship in service from newest to oldest here.
MSC Cruises ships by passenger space ratio
|Cruise Ships
|Gross Tonnage
|Double Capacity
|Space/Pass Ratio
|MSC Sinfonia
|65,542
|2,546
|26
|MSC Armonia
|65,542
|2,160
|30.34
|MSC Opera
|65,591
|2,160
|30.37
|MSC Lirica
|65,591
|1,984
|33.06
|MSC Preziosa
|139,072
|3,959
|35.13
|MSC Musica
|89,600
|2,550
|35.14
|MSC Orchestra
|92,400
|2,550
|36.23
|MSC Poesia
|92,627
|2,550
|36.32
|MSC Seaside
|153,516
|4,132
|37.15
|MSC Seaview
|153,516
|4,132
|37.15
|MSC Grandiosa
|181,000
|4,842
|37.38
|MSC Virtuosa
|181,541
|4,842
|37.49
|MSC Seashore
|170,412
|4,540
|37.54
|MSC Magnifica
|95,128
|2,518
|37.78
|MSC Bellissima
|171,598
|4,500
|38.13
|MSC Meraviglia
|171,598
|4,488
|38.23
|MSC Divina
|139,072
|3,502
|39.71
|MSC Fantasia
|137,936
|3,274
|42.13
|MSC Splendida
|137,936
|3,274
|42.13
See all MSC Cruises cruise ships in order from newest to oldest.
Disney Cruise Line ships by passenger space ratio
Note: There are two different numbers for capacity on Disney. The first number is for double capacity and the second is for maximum capacity. I thought it was important to have both since many Disney cruises have families with more than 2 occupants in a cabin.
|Cruise Ship
|Gross Tonnage
|Capacity (Double/Max)
|Space/Pass Ratio
|Disney Magic
|83,338
|1,750 / 2,700
|47.62 / 30.87
|Disney Wonder
|84,130
|1,750 / 2,700
|48.07 / 31.16
|Disney Dream
|129,690
|2,500 / 4,000
|51.88 / 32.42
|Disney Fantasy
|129,690
|2,500 / 4,000
|51.88 / 32.42
|Disney Wish
|144,000
|2,500 / 4,000
|57.6 / 36
Princess Cruises ships by passenger space ratio
|Cruise Ship
|Gross Tonnage
|Double Capacity
|Space/Pass Ratio
|Caribbean Princess
|112,894
|3,142
|35.93
|Crown Princess
|113,561
|3,080
|36.87
|Emerald Princess
|113,561
|3,080
|37.87
|Ruby Princess
|113,561
|3,080
|36.87
|Enchanted Princess
|141,000
|3,660
|38.52
|Discovery Princess
|141,000
|3,660
|38.52
|Sky Princess
|143,700
|3,660
|39.26
|Royal Princess
|141,000
|3,560
|39.61
|Regal Princess
|142,229
|3,560
|39.95
|Majestic Princess
|143,700
|3,560
|40.37
|Grand Princess
|107,517
|2,600
|41.35
|Island Princess
|92,822
|2,200
|42.19
|Diamond Princess
|115,875
|2,670
|43.4
|Sapphire Princess
|115,875
|2,670
|43.4
|Coral Princess
|91,627
|2,000
|45
See all Princess Cruises ships from newest to oldest.
Celebrity Cruises ships by passenger space ratio
|Cruise Ship
|Gross Tonnage
|Double Capacity
|Space/pass ratio
|Celebrity Millennium
|90,940
|2,218
|41
|Celebrity Summit
|90,940
|2,218
|41
|Celebrity Reflection
|126,000
|3,046
|41.37
|Celebrity Constellation
|90,940
|2,184
|41.64
|Celebrity Infinity
|91,000
|2,170
|41.93
|Celebrity Silhouette
|122,400
|2,902
|42.18
|Celebrity Solstice
|122,000
|2,852
|42.78
|Celebrity Equinox
|122,000
|2,852
|42.78
|Celebrity Eclipse
|122,000
|2,852
|42.78
|Celebrity Beyond
|140,600
|3,260
|43.13
|Celebrity Edge
|129,500
|2,918
|44.38
|Celebrity Apex
|129,500
|2,910
|44.5
The below section is a list of all the above ships in one table. These are again listed in order from least spacious to most spacious based on our passenger space ratio formula.
All 117 Cruise ships by passenger space ratio: sorted least to greatest
|Cruise Line
|Cruise Ship
|Gross Tonnage
|Double Capacity
|Space/Pass Ratio
|MSC
|MSC Sinfonia
|65,542
|2,546
|26
|MSC
|MSC Armonia
|65,542
|2,160
|30.34
|MSC
|MSC Opera
|65,591
|2,160
|30.37
|MSC
|MSC Lirica
|65,591
|1,984
|33.06
|Carnival
|Carnival Horizon
|133,500
|3,934
|33.93
|Carnival
|Carnival Panorama
|133,500
|3,934
|33.93
|Carnival
|Carnival Vista
|133,500
|3,934
|33.93
|Carnival
|Carnival Radiance
|101,509
|2,984
|34
|Carnival
|Carnival Sunrise
|101,509
|2,984
|34
|Carnival
|Mardi Gras
|180,000
|5,282
|34.08
|Carnival
|Carnival Sunshine
|102,853
|3,002
|34.27
|Carnival
|Carnival Elation
|70,367
|2,052
|34.3
|Carnival
|Carnival Paradise
|70,367
|2,052
|34.3
|MSC
|MSC Preziosa
|139,072
|3,959
|35.13
|MSC
|MSC Musica
|89,600
|2,550
|35.14
|Carnival
|Carnival Breeze
|130,000
|3,690
|35.23
|Carnival
|Carnival Magic
|130,000
|3,690
|35.23
|Carnival
|Carnival Dream
|130,000
|3,646
|35.66
|Princess
|Caribbean Princess
|112,894
|3,142
|35.93
|MSC
|MSC Orchestra
|92,400
|2,550
|36.23
|MSC
|MSC Poesia
|92,627
|2,550
|36.32
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Getaway
|145,655
|3,963
|36.75
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Breakaway
|145,655
|3,959
|36.79
|Norwegian
|Pride of America
|80,439
|2,186
|36.8
|Royal Caribbean
|Enchantment of the Seas
|82,910
|2,252
|36.82
|Princess
|Crown Princess
|113,561
|3,080
|36.87
|Princess
|Emeral Princess
|113,561
|3,080
|36.87
|Princess
|Ruby Princess
|113,561
|3,080
|36.87
|Carnival
|Carnival Conquest
|110,000
|2,980
|36.91
|Carnival
|Carnival Freedom
|110,000
|2,980
|36.91
|Carnival
|Carnival Glory
|110,000
|2,980
|36.91
|Carnival
|Carnival Liberty
|110,000
|2,980
|36.91
|Carnival
|Carnival Valor
|110,000
|2,980
|36.91
|Royal Caribbean
|Grandeur of the Seas
|73,817
|1,992
|37.06
|MSC
|MSC Seaside
|153,516
|4,132
|37.15
|MSC
|MSC Seaview
|153,516
|4,132
|37.15
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Spirit
|75,904
|2,032
|37.35
|MSC
|MSC Grandiosa
|181,000
|4,842
|37.38
|MSC
|MSC Virtuosa
|181,541
|4,842
|37.49
|MSC
|MSC Seashore
|170,412
|4,540
|37.54
|Carnival
|Carnival Splendor
|113,300
|3,012
|37.62
|MSC
|MSC Magnifica
|95,128
|2,518
|37.78
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Epic
|155,873
|4,100
|38
|MSC
|MSC Bellissima
|171,598
|4,500
|38.13
|MSC
|MSC Meraviglia
|171,598
|4,488
|38.23
|Royal Caribbean
|Vision of the Seas
|78,717
|2,050
|38.4
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Sky
|77,104
|2,004
|38.48
|Princess
|Enchanted Princess
|141,000
|3,660
|38.52
|Princess
|Discovery Princess
|141,000
|3,660
|38.52
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Escape
|164,998
|4,266
|38.68
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Jade
|93,558
|2,402
|38.95
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Gem
|93,530
|2,394
|39
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Pearl
|93,530
|2,394
|39.07
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Star
|91,740
|2,348
|39.07
|Princess
|Sky Princess
|143,700
|3,660
|39.26
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Jewel
|93,502
|2,376
|39.35
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Dawn
|92,250
|2,340
|39.42
|Royal Caribbean
|Rhapsody of the Seas
|78,878
|1,998
|39.48
|Princess
|Royal Princess
|141,000
|3,560
|39.61
|MSC
|MSC Divina
|139,072
|3,502
|39.71
|Royal Caribbean
|Spectrum of the Seas
|169,379
|4,246
|39.89
|Royal Caribbean
|Odyssey of the Seas
|167,704
|4,200
|39.93
|Princess
|Regal Princess
|142,229
|3,560
|39.95
|Royal Caribbean
|Anthem of the Seas
|168,666
|4,180
|40.35
|Royal Caribbean
|Ovation of the Seas
|168,666
|4,180
|40.35
|Royal Caribbean
|Quantum of the Seas
|168,666
|4,180
|40.35
|Princess
|Majestic Princess
|143,700
|3,560
|40.37
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Sun
|78,309
|1,936
|40.45
|Celebrity
|Celebrity Millennium
|90,940
|2,218
|41
|Celebrity
|Celebrity Summit
|90,940
|2,218
|41
|Royal Caribbean
|Allure of the Seas
|225,282
|5,492
|41.02
|Royal Caribbean
|Liberty of the Seas
|155,889
|3,798
|41.14
|Royal Caribbean
|Harmony of the Seas
|226,963
|5,497
|41.29
|Royal Caribbean
|Wonder of the Seas
|236,857
|5,734
|41.31
|Royal Caribbean
|Freedom of the Seas
|156,271
|3,782
|41.32
|Royal Caribbean
|Symphony of the Seas
|228,081
|5,518
|41.33
|Princess
|Grand Princess
|107,517
|2,600
|41.35
|Celebrity
|Celebrity Reflection
|126,000
|3,046
|41.37
|Royal Caribbean
|Navigator of the Seas
|139,999
|3,376
|41.47
|Celebrity
|Celebrity Constellation
|90,940
|2,184
|41.64
|Carnival
|Carnival Legend
|88,500
|2,124
|41.67
|Carnival
|Carnival Miracle
|88,500
|2,124
|41.67
|Carnival
|Carnival Pride
|88,500
|2,124
|41.67
|Carnival
|Carnival Spirit
|88,500
|2,124
|41.67
|Celebrity
|Celebrity Infinity
|91,000
|2,170
|41.93
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Bliss
|168,028
|4,004
|41.97
|Royal Caribbean
|Serenade of the Seas
|90,090
|2,146
|41.98
|Royal Caribbean
|Oasis of the Seas
|226,838
|5,400
|42
|Royal Caribbean
|Radiance of the Seas
|90,090
|2,143
|42.04
|Royal Caribbean
|Brilliance of the Seas
|90,090
|2,142
|42.06
|MSC
|MSC Fantasia
|137,936
|3,274
|42.13
|MSC
|MSC Splendida
|137,936
|3,274
|42.13
|Celebrity
|Celebrity Silhouette
|122,400
|2,902
|42.18
|Princess
|Island Princess
|92,822
|2,200
|42.19
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Encore
|169,116
|3,998
|42.3
|Royal Caribbean
|Jewel of the Seas
|90,090
|2,112
|42.66
|Celebrity
|Celebrity Solstice
|122,000
|2,852
|42.78
|Celebrity
|Celebrity Equinox
|122,000
|2,852
|42.78
|Celebrity
|Celebrity Eclipse
|122,000
|2,852
|42.78
|Royal Caribbean
|Independence of the Seas
|155,889
|3,634
|42.9
|Celebrity
|Celebrity Beyond
|140,600
|3,260
|43.13
|Princess
|Diamond Princess
|115,875
|2,670
|43.4
|Princess
|Sapphire Princess
|115,875
|2,670
|43.4
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Joy
|167,725
|3,804
|44.09
|Celebrity
|Celebrity Edge
|129,500
|2,918
|44.38
|Royal Caribbean
|Adventure of the Seas
|138,193
|3,114
|44.38
|Royal Caribbean
|Explorer of the Seas
|138,194
|3,114
|44.38
|Royal Caribbean
|Voyager of the Seas
|138,194
|3,114
|44.38
|Celebrity
|Celebrity Apex
|129,500
|2,910
|44.5
|Royal Caribbean
|Mariner of the Seas
|139,863
|3,114
|44.91
|Princess
|Coral Princess
|91,627
|2,000
|45
|Norwegian
|Norwegian Prima
|143,535
|3,099
|46.32
|Disney
|Disney Magic
|83,338
|1,750 / 2,700
|47.62 / 30.87
|Disney
|Disney Wonder
|84,130
|1,750 / 2,700
|48.07 / 31.16
|Disney
|Disney Dream
|129,690
|2,500 / 4,000
|51.88 / 32.42
|Disney
|Disney Fantasy
|129,690
|2,500 / 4,000
|51.88 / 32.42
|Disney
|Disney Wish
|144,000
|2,500 / 4,000
|57.6 / 36
Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)
Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now