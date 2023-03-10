The True Cost Difference Between a Balcony and Inside Cabin on a Cruise

You probably already know that a balcony cabin on a cruise will cost more than an interior cabin, as there’s stronger demand for a great view and fresh air, all from the comfort of a stateroom.

But do you know the average difference between the two stateroom prices, or how other factors could affect the price difference?

When deciding between a balcony or interior cabin you may notice that sometimes the price isn’t that different. And then at other times you will see a wide price difference between the two cabins.

So, what makes the difference?

Sponsored Links



I carefully analyzed the cost of 300 cruises in 2023. From the months of April through December I compared seven cruise lines and detailed the cost of each interior, ocean view, and balcony cabin.

For each month I arbitrarily selected about 30 cruises from the 7 biggest cruise lines and itinerary lengths and wrote down the numbers.

I used an Excel spreadsheet to make note of the cruise line, ship name, age of the ship, duration of the itinerary, month of sailing, and destination.

This helped me find answers to some questions, such as whether different cruise lines have a greater disparity in cost between interior and balcony staterooms, and whether other factors like the age of the cruise ship and destination play a significant role.

This article is a result of my findings.

Related: These are the 5 cheapest cabins on any cruise ship

The average cost for each category of cabin across all 300 cruises

The duration of cruises I looked at ranged from 3-day to 21-day cruises. The average cruise duration was about 7 days.

Average interior cabin cost: $701.32

Average ocean view cost: $887.66

Average balcony cost: $1,153.77

So just comparing every category across the board a balcony stateroom will cost $452.45 more than an interior stateroom.

This means a balcony stateroom will cost on average 39% more than an interior cabin.

Of course this number can vary, with some balcony staterooms costing 100% more in some cases.

Sponsored Links



Cost difference by cruise line

I looked at seven different cruise lines for this data. So, let’s see if each cruise line shows a significant difference in cost between these two cabin categories.

Carnival Cruise Line

The average itinerary length for this data is 5.3 days. So, you can divide the cost by this number to get the average cost per day.

Average interior cabin cost: $576.56

Average ocean view cost: $746.08

Average balcony cost: $926.48

Using this data, a balcony cabin costs $349.92 more than an interior cabin, or 38% more.

An ocean view cabin costs 23% more than an interior on average for a Carnival cruise.

53 Carnival cruises in 2023 were used for this data comparison.

Celebrity Cruises

The average itinerary duration for this data was 7.6 days.

Average interior cabin cost: $708.91

Average ocean view cost: $905.28

Average balcony cost: $1,194.88

According to the data, a balcony cabin costs $485.97 more than an interior cabin, or 41% more.

An ocean view cabin costs 22% more than an interior stateroom on average.

32 Celebrity cruises in 2023 were used for this data.

Holland America Line

24 different Holland American cruises in 2023 were used for this data. The average itinerary length is 9.3 days.

Sponsored Links



Average interior cabin cost: $849.63

Average ocean view cost: $1,117.33

Average balcony cost: $1,461.08

According to the data, a balcony cabin with Holland America costs $611.45 more than an interior cabin, or 42% more.

MSC Cruises

The average itinerary length for this data with MSC is 7.3 days. 55 different MSC cruises were analyzed for this data.

Average interior cabin cost: $687.93

Average ocean view cost: $869.93

Average balcony cost: $1,051.56

According to the data, a balcony cabin with MSC will cost $363.63 more than an interior cabin, or 35% more.

Norwegian Cruise Line

The average itinerary length for this data with Norwegian is 8.8 days and spans across 34 different cruises.

Average interior cabin cost: $934.76

Average ocean view cost: $1,208.56

Average balcony cost: $1,612.03

According to the data, a balcony cabin with Norwegian will cost $677.27 more than an interior cabin, or 42% more.

Princess Cruises

The average itinerary length for Princess Cruises was 9.75 days and 24 cruises in 2023 were used for comparison.

Average interior cabin cost: $727.75

Average ocean view cost: $919.46

Average balcony cost: $1,342.54

According to the data, a balcony cabin with Princess will cost $614.79 more than an interior cabin, or 46% more.

Royal Caribbean International

The average itinerary length this Royal Caribbean data was 6 days. 78 different cruises were used for comparison.

Average interior cabin cost: $635.31

Average ocean view cost: $766.97

Average balcony cost: $1,008.09

According to the data, a balcony cabin with Royal Caribbean will cost $372.78 more than an interior cabin, or 37% more.

Related: These are the 5 cheapest cabins on any cruise ship

Verdict in comparing cruise lines by cabin category price difference

According to the data above, Princess has the greatest cost difference when comparing interior and balcony cabins at 46%, while MSC Cruises has the narrowest margin between the two categories at just 35%.

What about older vs newer ships? Do balconies cost a lot more when comparing?

I split up the 300 cruises into two sections: One for ships 10 years and newer, and one for cruise ships older than 10 years.

Cruise ships built within the last 10 years

The average itinerary for these cruises is 5 days and the average age of the ship is 7 years.

Average cost for interior cabins: $878.86

Average cost for ocean view cabins: $1,131.87

Average cost for balcony cabins: $1,297.61

Using this data the balcony cabins will cost $418.75 more than an interior cabin, or 32% more.

Cruise ships built more than 10 years ago

The average itinerary for these cruises is 6.7 days in length and the average age of the ships compared is 18 years-old.

Average cost for interior cabins: $599.47

Average cost for ocean view cabins: $747.55

Average cost for balcony cabins: $1,071.24

Using this data the balcony cabins will cost $471 more than an interior cabin, or 44% more.

So, as you can see, older cruise ships have a greater premium for balcony cabins. This is mainly because some of the older ships don’t have as many balcony staterooms, which can drive up the price.

With newer ships the cost disparity between the different categories was not as pronounced compared to older ships. Although, the cost for an interior cabin on older ships is still much lower, comparatively.

Related: Cabin Rules: 10 things you should never do in your cruise cabin

Cost difference when comparing cruise destinations

Does the destination have an impact on the price difference between an interior and balcony stateroom? Let’s find out.

Cruises to Alaska

The average itinerary duration for these Alaskan cruises is 7.7 days.

Average cost of an interior cabin: $641.43

Average cost for an ocean view cabin: $873.91

Average cost for a balcony cabin: $1,254.23

Using this data a balcony cabin on a cruise to Alaska will cost $612.80 more than an interior cabin, or 49% more.

Cruises to the Caribbean

The average itinerary duration for the following cruises is 7 days. 90 Caribbean cruises were used for comparison.

Sponsored Links



Average cost of an interior cabin: $679.08

Average cost for an ocean view cabin: $845.23

Average cost for a balcony cabin: $1,083.69

Using this data a balcony cabin on a cruise to the Caribbean will cost $404.61 more than an interior cabin, or 37% more.

Cruises to Europe

Cruises to Europe can be quite a wide category. This can include any Mediterranean cruises, cruises to Norway and other Scandinavian countries, and more. The average duration for these European cruises is 8 days and 80 cruises were compared for the data.

Average cost of an interior cabin: $921.89

Average cost for an ocean view cabin: $1,162.01

Average cost for a balcony cabin: $1,423.38

Using this data a balcony on a cruise to Europe will cost $501.49 more than an interior cabin, or 35% more.

Related: Cabins on cruises that should be avoided

Verdict when comparing destinations

I also looked at cruises to other destinations but there weren’t enough of them to gather solid data. The three destinations above were by far the most common.

The cost of a balcony when booking an Alaska cruise can cost almost 50% more than an interior cabin. That should make perfect sense as most people cruise to Alaska for the incredible views along the way, and having a balcony allows you to stay cozy and warm while still taking in the breathtaking scenery.

Cabin cost difference by month

Next I wanted to see if the month or time of year played a role in how much more a balcony cost over an interior cabin. Instead of getting into the minutia I simply listed the percentage of difference between interior and balcony cabin costs.

If you want to see a more detailed explanation of when it’s cheapest to go cruising, you can check out the article below.

Read more: What is the cheapest time of year to go on a cruise?

How much more do balconies cost over interior cabins by month:

April: 39% higher

May: 40% higher

June: 43% higher

July: 35% higher

August: 35 % higher

September: 42% higher

October: 39% higher

November: 43% higher

December: 41% higher

Nothing stands out too much in this data. The mid-summer months do seem to have a slight dip in cost difference but overall there’s a lot of symmetry when comparing monthly price differences in cabin categories.

Does the duration of the cruise impact the percentage of premium on balcony cabins?

And for the last test I wanted to see if longer cruises have higher balcony price differences over shorter cruises or vice versa.

For simplicity I broke up all 300 cruises into two groups: cruises 3-7 days and cruises longer than 7 days.

The cost of cabins on cruises up to 7 days long

These cruises all averaged together equal about a 6 day itinerary.

Average cost of interior cabin: $601.38

Average cost of ocean view cabin: $768.35

Average cost of balcony cabin: $977.12

Using this data the cost of a balcony cabin is $375.74 higher than an interior cabin, or 38% more.

The cost of cabins on cruises longer than 7 days

These cruises all averaged together equal an itinerary of about 11 days.

Average cost of interior cabin: $1,010.73

Average cost of ocean view cabin: $1,257.01

Average cost of balcony cabin: $1,700.64

Using this data the cost of a balcony cabin is $689.91 higher than an interior cabin, or 41% more.

Final Thoughts

Congratulations if you made it this far and didn’t fall asleep while reading through this mind dump of information.

As you can see, the biggest factors that impact the price differential between balcony and interior cabins are the cruise line, age of ship, and destination — at least to some degree.

What you do with this data is up to you. I typically will book an interior cabin because I want to sail on as many cruises as possible. But occasionally finding a balcony stateroom for only 20% or 25% more is an offer that’s hard to refuse.

The above data is not purely scientific and I didn’t use the data from every single possible cruise, but I hope it was still helpful.

Related: These are the 5 cheapest cabins on any cruise ship

Cabin Rules: 10 things you should never do in your cruise cabin