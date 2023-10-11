Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Opening Unique Dining Experience to All Guests

Princess Cruises Opening Unique Dining Experience to All Guests

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Princess Cruises will open one of the most unique dining experiences at sea to all guests starting in mid October.

Last fall, Princess Cruises unveiled a dining experience like no other, ‘360: An Extraordinary Experience’.  This 90 minute dinner took guests into compelling cultures and flavors of the Mediterranean with a 360 degree screen surrounding them for the ultimate immersive experience.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Sponsored Links

The dinner was complimentary for guests staying in suites but Princess Cruises is now opening it up for guests staying in all cabin types. Guests who are not staying in a suite will be able to book the experience for $149 per person starting later this month.

To book the experience, guests can visit Guest Services onboard, similar to the way the Caymus Winemaker Dinner and Chef’s Table are booked. They will be added to the list based on availability. Guests booked in suites will still be invited to the 360 Experience at no charge.

360: An Extraordinary Experience is currently available on two Princess cruise ships, Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Opening Unique Dining Experience to All Guests
Previous article
10 Reasons Carnival Is the Perfect Cruise Line for First-Timers

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,521FollowersFollow
10,114FollowersFollow
61,900SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share