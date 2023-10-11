Princess Cruises Opening Unique Dining Experience to All Guests

Princess Cruises will open one of the most unique dining experiences at sea to all guests starting in mid October.

Last fall, Princess Cruises unveiled a dining experience like no other, ‘360: An Extraordinary Experience’. This 90 minute dinner took guests into compelling cultures and flavors of the Mediterranean with a 360 degree screen surrounding them for the ultimate immersive experience.

The dinner was complimentary for guests staying in suites but Princess Cruises is now opening it up for guests staying in all cabin types. Guests who are not staying in a suite will be able to book the experience for $149 per person starting later this month.

To book the experience, guests can visit Guest Services onboard, similar to the way the Caymus Winemaker Dinner and Chef’s Table are booked. They will be added to the list based on availability. Guests booked in suites will still be invited to the 360 Experience at no charge.

360: An Extraordinary Experience is currently available on two Princess cruise ships, Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess.