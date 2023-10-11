Carnival Cruise Ship Sailing First Cruise From New Homeport

46 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

A Carnival cruise ship is currently sailing its first cruise from a new homeport, an eight day sailing to The Bahamas.

Carnival Spirit departed from Mobile, Alabama this past Friday marking the cruise ship’s first ever cruise from the port. The 2,124 passenger cruise ship will offer cruises from Mobile through March 2024.

This first cruise is an eight night voyage to The Bahamas with port stops in Freeport, Bimini, Nassau, and Carnival Corporation’s private island Half Moon Cay.

After the inaugural cruise, Carnival Spirit will sail six and eight night cruises to the Western Caribbean and The Bahamas.

The cruise ship will return to Mobile in the fall of 2024 and spend the winter season sailing five, six, and eight night cruises.

Carnival Spirit will also sail the cruise line’s first ever Carnival Journeys cruise from Mobile, a 12 day cruise to the Southern Caribbean.

The Carnival cruise ship offers a wide variety of amenities and features many guest-favorite Carnival Cruise Line venues, including Alchemy Bar, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse and RedFrog Rum Bar.

Guests also have more options to choose from among the accommodations, with the cruise ship boasting double the amount of balcony staterooms available on previous ships homeported in Mobile, Alabama.