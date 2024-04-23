Carnival’s Newest Ship Arrives at Homeport in California

The latest cruise ship to join Carnival’s growing fleet has arrived at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal on Tuesday.

The 135,156 gross ton Carnival Firenze is the second “Costa as Carnival” ship to be transferred from Costa Cruises to Carnival Cruise Line.

After sailing from Europe to Long Beach, California, the 5,200-passenger capacity “Carnival Fun Italian Style” ship has found its new home.

Actor Jonathan Bennett has been named the godfather of the ship and he will be present at the naming ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, April 24.

This event will be live streams on the cruise line’s Facebook page.

Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald took to his social media page to talk about the arrival of the ship.

Heald reported the Carnival Firenze’s arrival in Long Beach yesterday following a 30-day trip. The crew faced a busy day with immigration checks, a full US Coast Guard exam including drills, and possible health inspections. New crew members even joined the ship, all before tomorrow’s ceremony.

Carnival Firenze will be offering year-round sailings out of the California port, with various cruises that range in length from 3 days to 7 days in duration.

The Florence inspired ship will visit destinations in the Mexican Riviera like Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, Cabo San Lucas, and Esenada. The first cruise out of Long Beach on Carnival Firenze is scheduled to sail on Thursday.

This will be the third Carnival ship to sail out of Long Beach this season, with Carnival Panorama and Carnival Radiance also calling the California port home.

The 1,061-foot vessel was built in 2020 and delivered to Costa Cruises in December of that same year. In the summer of 2022 Carnival announced that the ship would be joining Carnival Venezia as part of the “Costa by Carnival” program which provides an Italian flare to the Carnival cruise experience.

Carnival Venezia is currently homeporting in New York City out of the Manhattan cruise port.