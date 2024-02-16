Carnival Cruise Line Names Cruise Director for Carnival Firenze

Carnival Cruise Line has named the entertainment leaders and senior officers for the latest ship to enter their fleet, Carnival Firenze.

Carnival Firenze will sail its first cruise on April 25, 2024, a voyage to the Mexican Riviera from Long Beach. The cruise ship is currently being transformed into a Carnival Fun Ship after coming over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises. Carnival Firenze is a sister ship to Carnival Venezia.

Joey Boyes will serve as the ship’s Cruise Director with Gordon Travis serving as the Entertainment Director. Captain Crescenzo Palomb will lead the ship and has been working with Carnival Cruise Line for 25 years.

Renil Kuruvilla will be Carnival Firenze’s Hotel Director and Rosario Capilli will be the Chief Engineer.

“Our inaugural team members launching Carnival Firenze are fortunate to work alongside some of the most skilled and experienced leaders in the cruise industry. This ship is a special addition to our fleet as we expand our operations on the West Coast, where we already embark more guests than any other cruise line. We have a unique opportunity to bring our signature FUN to a beautiful vessel inspired by the iconic city of Florence, Italy to our popular homeport of Long Beach. I’m certain this strong team is the perfect group to deliver this dynamic offering to our guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Even though the ship is only four years old, it is undergoing a massive renovation before it enters service with Carnival.

Carnival Firenze will homeport year-round in Long Beach, California offering a variety of cruises to the Mexican Riviera.