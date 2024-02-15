Sponsored Links
Holland America Line Enhances Resort in Alaska With Room Updates and New Tours

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Holland America Line
Holland America Line, the only cruise line to offer Cruisetours that go into the Yukon, is updating their McKinley Chalet Resort and adding a new Gold Rush experience.

Holland America Line is elevating its award-winning Alaska Cruisetours in time for the 2024 season with room upgrades at McKinley Chalet Resort and a new, included tour in Dawson City, Yukon.

Holland America Line’s Cruisetours combine a cruise to Alaska along with a land tour to Denali. The cruise line is adding balconies to 28 river view rooms at McKinley Chalet Resort and upgrading them to the Denali Suite category. The resort is located on 68 acres at the entrance to Denali National Park.

They are also adding a new “Klondike Gold Tour” on select Denali and Yukon Cruisetours. This excursion visits the original discovery claim site that launched the gold rush and Gold Dredge 4. This tour will be complimentary on select Cruisetours that include Dawson City.

“We are consistently evolving our Alaska Cruisetour product by adding new amenities that will enhance the overall experience and opportunities to learn more about the destination,” said Dan Rough, Holland America Line’s vice president of revenue management. “Increasing the balcony rooms at McKinley Chalet Resort offers even more visitors the opportunity to take in the incredible views, and adding the Deluxe category allows additional guests to have an elevated stay at the property.”

Guests on select Denali and Yukon Cruisetours will have a new, included “Klondike Gold Tour” that expands on the region’s famed gold rush experience. The tour visits the original discovery claim site that launched the gold rush and Gold Dredge 4.

“The Yukon Territory is where the Klondike Gold Rush began, and we’re excited to include this new tour to Gold Dredge 4 that will give our guests a first-hand encounter with an important part of North American history and in-depth insight into this era,” added Rough. “Holland America Line is the only cruise line that shows the beginning and end of the Klondike trail, from Skagway all the way to the Yukon.”

Alaska Cruisetours on Holland America Line are available with sailings on Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam and range from nine to 14 days. All of them include a seven night Glacier Discovery cruise and several nights at the cruise line’s resort.

Yukon and Denali Cruisetours are combined with cruises on Koningsdam, Zaandam, Nieuw Amsterdam, and Noordam and range from nine to 18 days in length. They also include a seven night Glacier Discovery cruise. These tours spend one to two nights in Dawson City giving guests time to relive gold rush history.

