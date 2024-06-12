Cruise Line Changes Itinerary, Adds Port Stop in Bora Bora

A cruise line has updated the itinerary for a 56 day cruise that will depart later this year to include a port stop in Bora Bora.

Holland America Line’s 56 day ‘Tales of the South Pacific” cruise that will depart on September 25, 2024 from Vancouver will now include a port stop in Bora Bora.

The cruise line updated the itinerary this week for Zaandam and it will become one of an exclusive group of ships to call at the island.

The cruise ship will arrive in Bora Bora at 8 a.m. and will depart just before midnight. This will give cruisers almost 16 hours to spend at one of the most desired vacation spots in the world.

Other ports that the cruise ship will visit on this Legendary Voyage include five ports in Hawaii, four ports in Fiji, seven additional calls in French Polynesia and calls at Kiribati, American Samoa, Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands.

Paul Grigsby, vice president, deployment and itinerary planning for Holland America Line, gave the following statement about the new port stop in Bora Bora:

“Bora Bora earned the nickname ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ for good reason as it is consistently rated among the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We’re thrilled to be able to add the port to this year’s Tales of the South Pacific cruise, giving our guests an even more select and in-depth exploration of the region.”

A second change to the itinerary includes an overnight call in Suva, the capital of Fiji. Guests will be able to experience excursions like a longboat tour through Fiji’s tropical rainforest or visit the famous Nausori farmers market.

Holland America Line’s Legendary Voyages are cruises that range from 23 to 59 days in length. They focus on one area of the world and have special shipyard programming to help guests dive deep into the history and culture of the region.

The special programming includes theme parties, memorable sailaways and classic cruise activities.