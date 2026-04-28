Holland America’s Rotterdam Returns to Service After 2 Week Dry Dock

Holland America Line’s Rotterdam returned to service better than ever this week after spending the last two weeks in a dry dock in The Netherlands.

During the two-week dry dock, the cruise ship received refreshed spaces that include updated suites and additional live music venues.

More Live Music

The main focus of Rotterdam’s dry dock enhancements was more live music. Billboard Onboard and Rolling Stone Lounge now have additional seating, along with a redesigned central lounge that allows guests to enjoy live performances from both venues.

In addition, the Crow’s Nest debuted a new live music stage, creating another inviting space for guests to enjoy performances, lectures and enrichment programming with panoramic views.

A new live music stage and bandstand were also added at the Sea View Pool on Deck 9 aft. This helps expand entertainment options outdoors and gives guests more opportunities to enjoy live performances throughout the day and evening.

Suite Upgrades

Staterooms were upgraded on the ship to better service groups that sail together.

Twenty-two Vista Suites were enhanced with new sofa beds, expanding quad-occupancy options aboard the ship.

Each upgraded suite now offers a comfortable sleeping arrangement for up to four guests without compromising the elevated design and amenities that define Holland America’s Pinnacle Class Vista Suite experience.

Refreshed Spaces

The casino onboard the ship was refreshed and 20 additional slot machines were added. The area also has new seating, updated carpeting and new televisions installed in the table games area.

The main public areas throughout the ship also received updates including new furniture upholstery, as well as refinished and hand-polished wood chairs, refinished floors and new wall coverings.

The Greenhouse Spa & Salon received thoughtful updates, including the installation of a new, more ergonomic hair‑washing station designed to improve comfort for both guests and stylists.

Rotterdam returned to service on April 26, 2026 and the ship will spend the summer sailing seven-night cruises to Northern Europe.