Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean's First Beach Club in Europe Opened This Week

Royal Caribbean’s First Beach Club in Europe Opened This Week

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean’s first beach club in Europe, Royal Beach Club Santorini, opened this week when the first guests arrived at the club on Monday.

Royal Beach Club Santorini

Royal Caribbean cruisers can experience the Ultimate Santorini Day with a full-day excursion of the Greek island’s must-see landmarks, headlined by the new Royal Beach Club Santorini.

The beach club combines breathtaking volcanic beaches and views with Royal Caribbean’s signature service as part of a day of exploring the gems of the island at Oia and Fira.

What’s Included?

When cruisers purchase a day visit to Royal Beach Club Santorini, they will receive complimentary round-trip transportation to and throughout the island with visits to Oia and Fira.

When they arrive at the beach club, they will receive:

  • Luxe loungers, umbrellas, plush towels
  • Complimentary WiFi
  • Unlimited Greek cuisine including an all-you-can-eat buffet, grab and go quick bites, and Greek frozen yogurt; a complimentary welcome drink, house wine, draft beer and more
  • Live DJ

santorini

Guests who cruise to Santorini with Royal Caribbean can purchase a day pass to the Royal Beach Club through the Royal App or through their travel agent.

This is Royal Caribbean’s second Royal Beach Club to open in the past four months. The first was Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas.

The cruise line is also opening the Royal Beach Club Cozumel later this year and Royal Beach Club Lelepa in 2027.

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Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean's First Beach Club in Europe Opened This Week
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