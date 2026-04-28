Woman Dies After Balcony Incident on Carnival Firenze Cruise Ship

A woman has died after reportedly falling from a balcony on Carnival Firenze on Monday morning, April 27, 2026.

The Carnival Cruise Line ship was near Catalina Island during a short cruise from Long Beach, California.

According to news reports, the passenger fell from her stateroom balcony and landed on a deck below (deck 5). Her family, who were traveling with her, quickly alerted the crew.

Carnival confirmed the incident and said all appropriate authorities were notified. Law enforcement was expected to board the ship at Catalina Island to investigate.

The company did not release the woman’s name, and it’s still unclear exactly how or why the fall happened.

In a statement, Carnival said: “Carnival’s Care Team is supporting the guest’s family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved one.”

Passenger reports shared on social media and Reddit described the incident happening around 2 AM, with some mentioning a young woman falling from a high deck area (possibly the Serenity lounge) to a lower deck.

They also stated that police and other officials were on board.

Carnival Firenze is currently on a 4-day sailing from Long Beach that is scheduled to visit Ensenada on April 28 before returning to its homeport in California.

Cruise ship falls like this are rare, and there are usually other factors at play. Investigations are standard in these cases, and this is still a developing story. More details to come as the investigation continues.

This news comes just one day after a search was suspended for the crew member of Norwegian Breakaway who had gone overboard as the ship was heading back to Boston from Bermuda.