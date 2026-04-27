Vancouver Set for Record Cruise Season: Up to 56,000 Passengers in a Single Weekend

Vancouver is gearing up for a very busy cruise season. And for the first time since 2019, five ships in one day will be using the port’s terminals.

Vancouver’s Canada Place is one of the most accessible major-city ports in the world, and it’s right near the top of my list of favorite places to begin a cruise.

Cruisers can step off their ship directly into the heart of downtown, with hotels, world-class dining, Stanley Park, and the SkyTrain to the airport all within a short walk.

There are no industrial shuttles or awkward transfers. It doesn’t feel like the port was crammed into the city as an afterthought. The two just go together very well, and I felt that from my very first visit to Vancouver.

As Canada Place celebrates its 40th anniversary as a cruise terminal in 2026, the port is getting ready for its busiest season in history.

According to the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, a record 1.4 million cruise passengers are expected to pass through the city this year, with July being the busiest month.

2026 Vancouver Ship Call Breakdown

February: 1 call (The earliest start in port history)

1 call (The earliest start in port history) April: 8 calls

8 calls May: 64 calls

64 calls June: 68 calls

68 calls July: 78 calls (Peak volume month)

78 calls (Peak volume month) August: 75 calls

75 calls September: 61 calls (Includes the record-breaking weekend)

61 calls (Includes the record-breaking weekend) October: 4 calls

A Big Weekend and Busy Summer

Port officials expect 359 cruise ship visits for the full year, with vessels arriving almost daily during the peak Alaska season from May through early October.

While most busy weekends will see 40,000 to 50,000 travelers, one window stands out as the busiest in the terminal’s history.

The Peak Weekend: September 18–21, 2026 (Forecasted 56,000 passengers).

September 18–21, 2026 (Forecasted 56,000 passengers). The Busiest Day: Saturday, September 19, 2026 (About 20,000 passengers).

Saturday, September 19, 2026 (About 20,000 passengers). Total Season Volume: 1.4 million passengers, surpassing the previous record set in 2023.

Note: That 56,000 figure might seem impossible but it counts everyone moving through the port over a four-day “long weekend” (Friday–Monday). Since Vancouver is a “homeport,” each ship does a full turnaround, meaning thousands leave in the morning and a new group boards by the afternoon.

By staggering these arrivals across three berths, the port handles this huge flow of cruisers.

If you want to see every ship that will be sailing in and out of Vancouver this year, you can check out this PDF that the port created.

Disney Brings “Double Magic” to the Pacific

For the first time ever, Disney Cruise Line is homeporting two ships in Vancouver simultaneously. Both Disney Wonder and Disney Magic will operate out of Canada Place this season.

Economic Impact

According to the Canadian cruise port, each ship call injects about $3 million into the local economy through passenger spending, crew visits, tours, and other avenues.

In 2025, the local impact was over $1 billion, and 2026 is on track to beat that figure.

But this record-breaking season also overlaps with Vancouver hosting seven FIFA World Cup 2026 matches during June and July. So, buckle up for some extra traffic downtown.

Officials are advising residents and visitors to plan ahead and use the SkyTrain transit as much as possible. I loved using the SkyTrain on my Vancouver visit and found I didn’t even need to rent a car or use a taxi during my two days in the city.

Tips for 2026 Cruisers

If you are sailing out of Vancouver this year, you have plenty of options for cruise ships and cruise lines, but it also means you should do your planning well ahead of your sailing date.

You should try to arrive exactly at your assigned port time to avoid terminal congestion. And if you are traveling during the September 18–21 window, consider staying in a hotel near a SkyTrain station further from the immediate port area to avoid the heaviest traffic.

Vancouver is an incredible port to start an Alaskan cruise but get there a few days ahead of your cruise or stay a few extra days after to really appreciate all the city has to offer. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.