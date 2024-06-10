Woman Who Posted “Water Bottle Hack” on Carnival Ship is Banned for Life

A Carnival Cruise Line passenger said she was just joking after she posted a TikTok video showing how to tamper with in-cabin water bottles. But prank or not, it may be too late.

The video, which has since gained over 1 million views, shows the woman refilling the water bottle with the bathroom faucet and then “resealing” it with what looks like superglue.

This kind of “cruise hack” is just plain stealing and not a legitimate way to avoid the extra charge. Now the passenger is in some hot water.

While the tap water on a cruise ship goes through a rigorous filtration process and is safe to drink, the water bottles travelers can buy on the ship are labeled as ‘Natural Spring Water”.

One comment on the viral video stated a common sentiment among Carnival cruisers:

“Unfortunately Carnival doesn’t know if it’s really a joke. So now what? They no longer have these available in the cabins? Ugghhhh.”

Apparently, Carnival was able to identify the woman and has now banned her for life.

In a Facebook post which talked about the incident, Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald said the following:

“The lady who was also on [TikTock] showing how to drink water from the bottles in the cabin without breaking the seal [has] been banned from cruising with us ever again.”

In the video, the bottle shows a price of $4.25. These water bottles are not kept in cabins on Carnival ships any more, and the price has also gone up to $4.50 since the incident.

In the post, Heald also mentioned another passenger who will not be allowed back on a Carnival cruise ship. This passenger had written to say, “I have been on 30 cruises. I smoke on the balcony. I paid for the cruise. The steward always brings an ashtray with $50 tip.”

Heald went on to say that the passenger’s description of tipping the cabin steward so they would be allowed to smoke is not accurate at all.

“As far as the smoking comment is concerned, well let me say this also if I may. I know the cabin attendants, I know them well, better than most having spent so many years working alongside them,” Heald stated. “I know that none of them would never jeopardise their job, a job that helps and provides for their families at home, for an extra tip $50 just to provide a guest with an ashtray. If they were caught, they would be going home, their job would be over.”

Smoking on cabin balconies is prohibited, and anyone caught doing so will get a $500 fine in addition to the possibility of never sailing with the cruise line again.

And for those who are afraid of being labeled a snitch, Heald had a message for them as well.

“Be a tell tale because it is the right [thing] to do to protect the ship from the dangers of fire that smoking on a balcony has caused in the past,” Heald said.

There are a few things that will get you banned from a cruise line. Whether it’s fishing off a balcony or deciding to jump into the sea from the ship, you can read about 6 times passengers have been banned for life here.

And for what it’s worth, it’s just not worth it.