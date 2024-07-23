Cruise NewsVirgin VoyagesAdults Only Cruise Line Will Allow "Kids" to Sail for Free

Adults Only Cruise Line Will Allow “Kids” to Sail for Free

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Virgin Voyages
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Virgin Voyages, an adults only cruise line, has launched a new promotion where “kids” can sail for free. Well, the cruise line’s definition of “kids” that is.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

By “kids”, the cruise lines means children ages 18-26 who sail with their parents, guardians or caregivers.  They will sail for free if you book a Virgin cruise by August 23, 2024 for cruises that depart through December 15, 2024.

“If you’re old enough to vote, you’re old enough to sail” was the thinking that inspired Virgin Voyages’ (cheeky) definition of “children.”

Virgin Voyages is celebrated for their adults-only atmosphere. The cruise line is changing its tune and answering the call of its Sailors (guests) to bring their (adult) children on-board.

You can view itineraries and best prices on Virgin Voyages here.

Whether your (not so) little ones are about to graduate, head off to college or be bumped from their current health insurance, there’s truly no better way for parents to cruise on an adults only Virgin cruise ship.

This offer is good on Central Sea Terrace staterooms and below. When you book a cabin for two, the next two sailors ages 18-26 will sail free. The staterooms included are:

  • Central Sea Terrace
  • The Sea Terrace
  • Limited View Sea Terrace
  • The Sea View
  • The Insider

The offer is only valid with two paying guests in a stateroom.

Virgin Voyages in port on embarkation day
A Virgin Voyages’ cruise ship at the cruise line’s Terminal V at PortMiami. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

At the time of booking, the Sailor must contact Sailor Services or their First Mate (travel agent) to apply the promotion to the booking. The offer is not automatically applied to any booking meeting the requirements.

For complete terms and details of this “kids” sail free promotion from Virgin Voyages, contact your local travel professional or visit VirginVoyages.com.

Virgin Voyages has made waves since their debut in 2021. They currently have three cruise ships in service with a fourth being added in the near future.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsVirgin VoyagesAdults Only Cruise Line Will Allow "Kids" to Sail for Free
Previous article
Holland America Line Offering Free Gratuities on Cruises Booked by August 20
Next article
Carnival Cruise Line Orders Three 230,000 Gross Ton 8,000 Passenger Cruise Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved