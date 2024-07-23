Adults Only Cruise Line Will Allow “Kids” to Sail for Free

Virgin Voyages, an adults only cruise line, has launched a new promotion where “kids” can sail for free. Well, the cruise line’s definition of “kids” that is.

By “kids”, the cruise lines means children ages 18-26 who sail with their parents, guardians or caregivers. They will sail for free if you book a Virgin cruise by August 23, 2024 for cruises that depart through December 15, 2024.

“If you’re old enough to vote, you’re old enough to sail” was the thinking that inspired Virgin Voyages’ (cheeky) definition of “children.”

Virgin Voyages is celebrated for their adults-only atmosphere. The cruise line is changing its tune and answering the call of its Sailors (guests) to bring their (adult) children on-board.

Whether your (not so) little ones are about to graduate, head off to college or be bumped from their current health insurance, there’s truly no better way for parents to cruise on an adults only Virgin cruise ship.

This offer is good on Central Sea Terrace staterooms and below. When you book a cabin for two, the next two sailors ages 18-26 will sail free. The staterooms included are:

Central Sea Terrace

The Sea Terrace

Limited View Sea Terrace

The Sea View

The Insider

The offer is only valid with two paying guests in a stateroom.

At the time of booking, the Sailor must contact Sailor Services or their First Mate (travel agent) to apply the promotion to the booking. The offer is not automatically applied to any booking meeting the requirements.

For complete terms and details of this “kids” sail free promotion from Virgin Voyages, contact your local travel professional or visit VirginVoyages.com.

Virgin Voyages has made waves since their debut in 2021. They currently have three cruise ships in service with a fourth being added in the near future.