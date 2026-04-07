Cruise Ship Valiant Lady Skips Bermuda and Heads to Canada to Avoid Rough Weather

Bermuda is currently under a “Gale Warning”, and Virgin Voyages has had to cancel plans for Valiant Lady to visit the British Territory. But the change in ports of call is causing passengers to swap out flip-flops for hoodies.

Sustained winds of 35-40 mph around Bermuda are creating swells up to 19 feet around the islands, making it too dangerous for cruise ships to dock safely.

Valiant Lady’s Change of Plans

Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady left New York on April 6, 2026, on a 5-night sailing that was supposed to call on Bermuda’s King’s Wharf on April 8.

Before the voyage even began, they knew the forecast would be trouble. So, they changed itinerary plans and sent guests this notification ahead of time:

“Due to forecasted weather, it’s become necessary to adjust our itinerary to keep things smooth, safe and comfortable. Instead of Bermuda, we’ll now be heading to Saint John, New Brunswick.”

The official cruise season for Saint John doesn’t usually kick off until May or June, so this unscheduled stop is very early for the cruise port.

Passengers will have cooler temperatures than they might be used to when visiting the port as the high on Wednesday is forecast to be 37 degrees Fahrenheit with a low of 26 degrees.

Why Saint John?

In a letter sent to guests, the cruise line explained why the port was chosen as the Bermuda replacement:

“Maritime regulations require a foreign port of call for voyages. Given the length of this voyage, our routing and what we’re navigating around, it was the only viable option. That said, Saint John in New Brunswick, Canada will be ready for us. The port is opening ahead of their season to welcome Valiant Lady, and this will be our first time sailing into the Bay of Fundy. That preparation matters to make sure it is a place you will be glad you got to visit even if not planned.”

$100 Credit to Impacted Sailors

To help make up for the change in plans, Virgin Voyages has issued a $100 “Sailor Loot” credit per cabin to every guest on board. This is on top of any refunds for excursions originally planned in Bermuda.

After all, the new itinerary means many passengers are now traveling without the gear or clothing they might need for the northern destination. The credit is intended to help them pick up whatever they need before they arrive in Saint John on Wednesday.

According to VV Insider the ship should arrive around 8:00 AM on April 8 and depart April 9 at 4:00 AM.

Cruise tracking data from CruiseMapper shows Valiant Lady about 250 nautical miles from Saint John as the vessel travels at 19 knots.

The ship is scheduled to arrive back in New York on April 11, 2026.