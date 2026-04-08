Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Renames Beach Club Neighborhoods

Royal Caribbean Renames Beach Club Neighborhoods

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean has renamed a couple of the neighborhoods at the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas is Royal Caribbean’s first beach club. It opened this past December and offers an all-inclusive beach club that’s just a short ferry ride away from the pier.

A few days ago, the cruise line changed the names of Chill Beach and Family Beach.

Chill Beach is now called Paradise Beach to celebrate the spirit of the beach club’s location.

chill beach
Chill Beach at the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island

Family Beach is now called Chill Beach to highlight its all-ages appeal and family-focused activities. Beach games and pool games will continue to take place here.

Lastly, the cruise line said that Party Cove has remained unchanged.

Why did Royal Caribbean made these changes just a few months after the beach club opened in Nassau? The cruise line said that they renamed the neighborhoods after listening to their guests and to enhance the Royal Caribbean vacation experience.

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Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Renames Beach Club Neighborhoods
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