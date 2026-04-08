Royal Caribbean Renames Beach Club Neighborhoods

Royal Caribbean has renamed a couple of the neighborhoods at the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas is Royal Caribbean’s first beach club. It opened this past December and offers an all-inclusive beach club that’s just a short ferry ride away from the pier.

A few days ago, the cruise line changed the names of Chill Beach and Family Beach.

Chill Beach is now called Paradise Beach to celebrate the spirit of the beach club’s location.

Family Beach is now called Chill Beach to highlight its all-ages appeal and family-focused activities. Beach games and pool games will continue to take place here.

Lastly, the cruise line said that Party Cove has remained unchanged.

Why did Royal Caribbean made these changes just a few months after the beach club opened in Nassau? The cruise line said that they renamed the neighborhoods after listening to their guests and to enhance the Royal Caribbean vacation experience.