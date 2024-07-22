Holland America Line Offering Free Gratuities on Cruises Booked by August 20

Holland America Line has launched a new sale on cruises that not only offers 50% reduced deposits, but also free daily gratuities on warm weather sailings this winter.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Holland America Line’s Save on Sunshine offer is now available and will run through August 20, 2024.

It is good on select Holland America cruises that depart from September 2024 through April 2025.

Over 300 cruises are included in HAL’s Save on Sunshine offer that has the following extra perks:

Up to 40% off cruises

Free prepaid gratuities (crew appreciation)

50% reduced deposits

Offer ends on August 20, 2024

Promotion Code: VH

View Best Prices on Holland America

This Save on Sunshine offer is combinable with the cruise line’s Have it All fare that includes a Signature beverage package, specialty, shore excursions and WiFi.

Cruises included in this sale are:

Seven night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean

Nine night cruises to the Southern Caribbean

21 day cruises through the Panama Canal

15 day cruises through the Panama Canal

Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line, gave the following statement about this new sale:

“Soon enough winter weather will have us all dreaming about cruising to warmer destinations, and with the Save on Sunshine offer, travelers can plan a tropical vacation now and take advantage of extra savings and amenities.”

“Save on Sunshine includes warm weather destinations such as the Caribbean, Mexico, Australia, Asia and South America, plus some of our longer Legendary Voyages.”

Note: Up to 40% off discount is based on cruise-only launch fare.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Holland America Line, visit HollandAmerica.com or contact your preferred travel professional.