Holland America Line Names New Tulip, Savour the Journey

Holland America Line celebrated the naming of its newest signature tulip, Savour the Journey, at the iconic Keukenhof Gardens in the Netherlands. The ceremony took place a day before the cruise line’s 153rd anniversary.

The orange tulip reflects the cruise line’s Dutch heritage and longstanding ties to Dutch culture, craftsmanship and tradition.

The tulip was created by KP de Geus of Maveridge International exclusively for Holland America Line.

The formal dedication was led by Captains Eric Barhorst and Jeroen Baijens, tulip grower KP de Geus, and Dutch Olympic medalist Joy Beune.

Joy Beune has partnered with Holland America Line since 2025 and she served as the godmother for the naming of Savour the Journey.

Nico Bleichrodt, vice president, international sales and marketing, Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“Our Dutch heritage is central to who we are, and naming our Savour the Journey tulip at Keukenhof is a meaningful expression of that connection. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to name this tulip and for the care and craftsmanship behind it. It reflects the sense of intention that defines our brand and how we invite guests to experience the world.”

Godmother Joy Beune, added:

“It’s truly special to serve as godmother to this tulip. There’s nothing more Dutch than tulips and speed skating — both are part of our national identity. I love that Holland America Line is honoring its Dutch roots in such a meaningful way, and ‘Savour the Journey’ reflects a mindset I really connect with: taking pride in the path, not just the finish line.”