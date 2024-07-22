How to Have a Budget-Friendly Day in Cozumel (Puerta Maya Pier)

Does your next cruise take you to the beautiful island of Cozumel? If so, there are endless possibilities for your time there, many I’ve tried out myself.

Maybe you want to book an excursion and enjoy a swim with dolphins or have a relaxing day at an all-inclusive beach club. Both are fantastic ideas and will provide lasting memories for your entire family.

Perhaps you’d like something a bit more “on your own schedule” or something that won’t hit the wallet quite so hard.

Thankfully, it is possible to visit Cozumel without spending a small fortune.

Below, I’ll show you how it’s easy to have a wonderful day at the Puerta Maya Pier in Cozumel, all while staying on a budget. And it’s all based on my personal experience.

Enjoy a Leisurely Breakfast Onboard

First of all, there’s absolutely no reason to hurry off the ship. There are no early morning shore excursion groups to meet and today is full of possibilities.

Visit the Lido for a delicious breakfast before exiting the ship. Load up on plenty of protein to fuel your day. (Hello omelet station!) Grab some pastries, fruit and cereal.

Or if you prefer, give the bacon police one last visit of the morning.

Make sure you drink plenty of liquids with your meal, as hydration is essential in the Caribbean. Plus, if you plan to indulge in a few adult beverages on land, healthier options like H2O will come in handy right about now.

Your body will thank you later.

Take Your Time Getting Off the Ship

Visit your cabin one last time before you exit the ship. Make sure you have the proper identification with you and any other items you might need for the day.

If you have a particular budget set for your time in Cozumel, keep that in mind.

It may be a good idea for you to prepare a small tote bag for your day at Puerta Maya Pier, especially if you are traveling with children.

Be prepared for high temperatures of the island and pack sunscreen and bottled water.

Explore the Duty-Free Shops

After exiting the ship, you will make your way down the long Puerta Maya Pier. This beautiful walk provides several spots for great photos. The water is absolutely gorgeous in Cozumel and don’t skimp on the photo opportunities here.

You will be directed through the duty free shop as you enter the cruise terminal area. While this might seem annoying at first, just embrace it.

You are on vacation and not at work. That makes it bearable, right?

While strolling through the shop, you will notice MANY shopkeepers and employees lined up on each side.

They are friendly and ready to assist in any way. While in the liquor section, you will undoubtedly be offered samples.

Make purchases while you are here (they will store your purchases for later) or make a mental note of what you’d like to purchase on the way back.

You can find some truly unique items here that you won’t find onboard or back home.

Make Your Way to Pancho’s Backyard

At the western side of the cruise terminal, you will find an amazing little spot, Pancho’s Backyard. I cannot recommend this gem enough.

A host or hostess will greet you at the entrance to the patio. Be sure to ask for a table on the small beach (more of a sandy area than beach) that the property sits on.

Each table here is covered with a palapa and gorgeous views of the water and cruise ships.

For less than $7.00, you can order the freshest chips and salsa you will ever eat. This salsa is a bit more like a “pico de gallo” and it is amazing.

Do not skip the fresh guacamole. For roughly $12, indulge in this next-level guac that restaurants back home only dream about. If you are in the mood for something sweet, order the sopaipias.

This flaky pastry is covered in honey, bananas, and pecans. A side of vanilla ice cream rounds out this delicious creation.

As long as you are ordering something from Pancho’s Backyard, you can sit here as long as you’d like. Keep those margaritas flowing for an afternoon that you won’t soon forget, but hopefully one that you will remember.

Stop at Los Cinco Soles for Authentic Gifts

If your budget allows for a few souvenirs, definitely stop by Los Cinco Soles. This shop and Pancho’s Backyard were created by Don Pancho Morales, and his wife, Dona Sharon.

The original location is located downtown and worth the taxi fare for a visit.

Los Cinco Soles offers souvenirs that are high-quality and made by local artisans. Their products are highly giftable and their prices are not inflated.

Here, you will find premium natural vanilla, beautiful sterling silver jewelry, and Talavera Pottery.

Look at the Beautiful Architecture

Don’t return to the ship without observing the beautiful scenery here. The buildings within the shopping area are truly unique and much different than what you might find at home.

If you plan a cruise during the holidays, the center of the cruise terminal will be decorated for Christmas. Christmas trees and other decor provide the perfect holiday photo ops.

There is a set of stairs that I take a photo of each time I am at this port. I cannot help myself. The view doesn’t change and the beauty is priceless.

Check Out the Beach Chairs for a Relaxing Afternoon

If you aren’t quite ready to return to the ship, be sure to check out the beach chairs on the small sandy area between Fat Tuesdays and Pancho’s Backyard.

While not an actual beach, it is great for relaxing and taking a quick nap or two. Don’t forget about the sunscreen you packed earlier.

This area does tend to get busy at times and you may have to wait for your perfect spot to be available. There’s plenty to do and time passes quickly in paradise.

I hope I have given you some great ideas of how you can spend a budget-friendly day in Cozumel.

It is not necessary to spend an exorbitant amount of money while you are here. You can spend $20 or $200 but either way, you will have an amazing time.