24 Best Things to Do in Nassau, Bahamas (2026 Cruise Guide)

With over 6 million cruise passengers visiting in 2025 alone, Nassau remains one of the busiest and most popular ports in the Caribbean. The revitalized Nassau Cruise Port (completed with major upgrades around 2023) now features modern terminals, expanded shopping, dining, and new attractions right at the pier, making it easier and more enjoyable than ever for cruisers.

Looking for things to do in Nassau, Bahamas? There are plenty of activities to give you great reasons to get off the ship. Whether you want a relaxing beach day, thrilling water park fun, historical sites, shopping, or unique wildlife encounters, Nassau has something for every group.

Even if you’ve visited Nassau before, the upgraded port and new experiences make it worth exploring again. There’s more to this port than meets the eye, so look beyond the ship and discover what New Providence Island offers.

New Providence Island is only 21 miles long and 11 miles wide and packed with activities.

Let’s check out some of the best things to do in Nassau, Bahamas on your next cruise.

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Navigating the New Nassau Cruise Port

The 2023-2025 revitalizations have changed how you exit the ship. You will now walk through a dedicated arrivals terminal and a vibrant Port Plaza filled with local vendors.

Walking Directions: To reach downtown, the Straw Market, or Junkanoo Beach, follow the signs through the ground transportation area toward the main exit. It is a more organized, pedestrian-friendly experience than in years past. Taxis and water taxis are now clearly staged in a central hub to reduce confusion.

1. Visit the Best Beaches of Nassau

Some of the clearest, most beautiful waters in the world are found right here in Nassau. White sandy beaches abound for both relaxing and active days.

Many of the top beaches are on nearby Paradise Island, a short water taxi or bridge ride from the cruise port.

Here are some of the best beaches to visit:

Cable Beach – One of the most popular stretches with luxury resorts, over 2 miles of soft sand, and clear waters. Restaurants and shops are nearby.

– One of the most popular stretches with luxury resorts, over 2 miles of soft sand, and clear waters. Restaurants and shops are nearby. Cabbage Beach – Often called one of the most beautiful on Paradise Island. Palm-fringed with resorts nearby. It’s great for walking and sunbathing, although it can get crowded on the western end.

– Often called one of the most beautiful on Paradise Island. Palm-fringed with resorts nearby. It’s great for walking and sunbathing, although it can get crowded on the western end. Love Beach – A quieter option about 20 minutes west of downtown. Excellent for snorkeling near protected coral reefs and escaping the crowds.

– A quieter option about 20 minutes west of downtown. Excellent for snorkeling near protected coral reefs and escaping the crowds. Cove Beach – Tranquil spot on Paradise Island near The Cove Atlantis. Perfect for a relaxing day with white sands and palm trees.

– Tranquil spot on Paradise Island near The Cove Atlantis. Perfect for a relaxing day with white sands and palm trees. Junkanoo Beach – Super convenient, just a 10-15 minute walk from the port. Casual vibe with clear water, beach games, bars, and great ship photos. Ideal for a quick beach stop combined with shopping.

Want more beaches? Check out our post on the best beaches in Nassau here.

2. Enjoy Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis

There are tons of things to do at Atlantis on Paradise Island. One of the biggest draws is Aquaventure, a massive 141-acre waterpark that’s a blast for all ages.

As one of the largest in the Caribbean, it features high-speed slides, lazy rivers, wave pools, a mile-long Rapids River ride, and thrill slides like the near-vertical drops at the Power Tower and Mayan Temple (with views through a shark lagoon).

3. Walk Around Atlantis on Your Own

Want a taste of Atlantis without the full waterpark price? Take a water taxi from the cruise port to Paradise Island. Once there, stroll the stunning public areas, lobby aquarium views, lagoons, waterfalls, shops, and the casino.

4. Shop at the Straw Market & New Port Shops

The iconic Nassau Straw Market on Bay Street (steps from the port) is still a must for hand-woven hats, bags, souvenirs, and wood carvings. Bargain for the best deals using USD or Bahamian dollars.

The revitalized cruise port now offers expanded shopping with more “Authentically Bahamian” certified local vendors right at the terminal which makes it easier to shop without venturing far.

5. Climb the Queen’s Staircase & Visit Fort Fincastle

It’s the iconic thing to do in Nassau. Carved from limestone in the late 1700s, the 66-step Queen’s Staircase leads to Fort Fincastle. Named after Queen Victoria, it offers panoramic views and a glimpse into history. Many tours include this stop, or it’s a doable (though warm) walk from the port.

6. Visit Blue Lagoon Island

A short boat ride takes you to this private island (also known as Salt Cay) for beaches, swimming, snorkeling, and marine encounters. Dolphin Encounters, sea lions, and relaxing hammocks make it a favorite. Safety measures have been enhanced since reopening.

7. Experience the Bahamas Museum of Junkanoo

You don’t even have to leave the port area to experience Bahamian culture. The Bahamas Museum of Junkanoo is located right at the Prince George Wharf. It features 5 exhibit spaces showing off the incredible costumes and music of the national festival. It’s an easy, disabled-friendly stop for anyone interested in local heritage.

8. See the Pirates of Nassau Museum

This interactive museum brings pirate history to life with a replica ship, exhibits on Blackbeard, and artifacts. Still open and popular. It’s great for families and located near the port. Admission is around $14 for adults.

9. Enjoy a Dolphin Excursion (Several Locations)

Dolphin swims and encounters remain highly rated in Nassau. Options include Atlantis Dolphin Cay, Blue Lagoon Island, and others like Balmoral.

10. Dive with Sharks at Stuart Cove’s

For thrill-seekers, Stuart Cove’s offers shark dives (certification required for some programs). Get close to Caribbean reef sharks in a guided experience.

11. Visit Ardastra Gardens, Zoo & Conservation Center

Famous for marching flamingos, this 4-acre tropical garden and zoo lets you feed parrots, see lemurs, and more. Still operating with daily show. Just check current hours as it’s popular on weekends.

12. Explore Clifton Heritage National Park

On the west side near Jaws Beach, this park offers hiking, snorkeling (including a coral sculpture garden), beaches, and Lucayan history. Great for nature lovers seeking a break from crowds.

13. Go Swimming with Pigs in the Exumas

A popular full-day boat excursion to the Exumas for swimming with friendly pigs on a beautiful beach. The clear cays alone are worth the ride.

14. Play with Stingrays

Stingray encounters at various locations let you feed and swim with these gentle creatures in shallow waters. Safe and fun for all ages.

15. Try the Fish Fry (Arawak Cay)

Head to Arawak Cay for authentic Bahamian food at spots like Twin Brothers or Goldie’s. Conch, lobster, fresh seafood is just a short walk or taxi from the port.

16. Take a Culinary or Foodie Walking Tour

Combine history with tastings on guided walks that visit local spots, churches, and markets. Newer options often include rum cake, conch, or chocolate.

17. Experience Nassau’s Chocolate Factory at Graycliff

Tour the historic Graycliff estate, watch chocolate making, and taste (or create) unique flavors. Easy to combine with other downtown stops.

18. Tour Parliament Square

Admire the pink colonial buildings from 1815 and soak in British-influenced architecture and history.

19. Visit Fort Charlotte

The largest of Nassau’s forts, with moats, dungeons, and cannons. Occasional living history events make it engaging.

20. Ride a Jet Boat or Take a Catamaran Sail & Snorkel

Adrenaline-pumping jet boat tours or relaxing catamaran sails with snorkeling are cruiser favorites for seeing the coastline and reefs.

21. New: Relax at Bahama Bay Pool Club (Port Area)

Steps from the new cruise terminal, this recent addition offers pools, cabanas, food, and drinks and it’s perfect for a low-effort, high-relaxation port day.

22. New: Day Pass at Baha Bay Waterpark at Baha Mar

A modern alternative (or addition) to Aquaventure with slides, pools, and beach access. Popular with families and you can book day passes in advance.

23. Visit the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas

Housed in a historic villa, it showcases Bahamian artists and independence themes. A cultural gem for art lovers.

24. Take a James Bond or History Adventure Tour

Explore filming locations or join interactive history tours that bring Nassau’s past (and movie lore) to life.