Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Sale on Cruises, Start at $99 Per Person

Royal Caribbean has launched a two day sale on cruises that runs from October 5-6, 2022 and has sailings on their cruise ships as low as $99 per person.



Royal Caribbean’s Going, Going, Gone Sale has special rates on last minute cruises in October, November, and December. The cruise line is now allowing guests of any vaccination status to sail on their cruise ships.

Royal Caribbean’s two day sale includes the following:

Good on 20 of Royal Caribbean’s cruise ships

Prices start at $99 per person*

Sale runs through October 6, 2022

View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

*The November 1 sailing on Liberty of the Seas and December 5 sailing on Independence of the Seas both start at $99 per person at the time of press.

Offer ends on the date stated above at 11:59pm ET. Prices are per person, cruise only, based on double occupancy, in U.S. dollars as noted. Offer is only available on sailings and categories listed above. Pricing is best available for above listed categories, excluding deluxe accommodations.

For complete terms and conditions of this two day sale from Royal Caribbean, visit the cruise line’s website or contact your local travel professional. Cruises included in this sale can be seen here.