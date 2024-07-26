Royal Caribbean Updates Cruise Ship Itineraries by Moving Vessel to the U.S. in 2025

Royal Caribbean has updated the 2025 itineraries for one of their cruise ships and the vessel will now sail from Los Angeles during the summer.

Royal Caribbean has changed some of next year’s itineraries for Ovation of the Seas. Instead of offering cruises from China, the ship will now sail from Los Angeles, California.

Ovation of the Seas will start of 2025 sailing from Sydney. The ship will reposition to Los Angeles and sail its first cruise from the port on June 3, 2025.

Ovation of the Seas will offer three different itineraries from Los Angeles. They are as follows:

3 night cruises with a port stop in Ensenada, Mexico

5 night cruises with an overnight port stop in Cabo, Mexico

6 night cruises with an overnight in Cabo and a stop in Ensenada

Ovation of the Seas will sail a total of 24 cruises from Los Angeles during the summer/fall of 2025. Each itinerary will offer eight different sailing dates.

Prices on Ovation’s cruises from Los Angeles start at $364 per person, based on double occupancy.

This will be the first time that Ovation of the Seas offers cruises from Los Angeles.

In October 2025, the cruise ship will head to Singapore for four, five, and six night cruises to Malaysia and Thailand.

Ovation of the Seas debuted in 2016 as the third Quantum class ship from Royal Caribbean.