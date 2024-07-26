Michael Carbonaro Headlining Magic Cruise on Sun Princess

The November 9, 2024 sailing on Sun Princess, the newest and largest ship in Princess Cruises’ fleet, will host the cruise line’s second Conjurer’s Cruise.

Michael Carbonaro will headline the event and Princess Cruises is offering three Magical Packages for this unique cruise.

Sun Princess will have magical events all around the ship during the week. The ship was the first to have Spellbound, the newly launched “Extraordinary Experience.” Spellbound brings the wonder and illusion of the Magic Castle to cruise ships for the first time.

This special November 7, 2024 sailing on Sun Princess will offer three different packages for those who want to experience even more magic up close.

Apprentice Package

The “Apprentice Package” will cost $275 per person and includes a “Meet the Magicians” welcome reception and fun-filled farewell social. Guests will receive a guided tour of Spellbound with the president of Magic Castle, Erika Larsen.

Also included is early access to seating for magic performances in the Princess Arena.

Enchanter Package

The “Enchanter Package” will cost $545 per person and includes a special breakfast with the Conjurer’s Cruise magicians and members of the Larsen family.

This package also includes the full Spellbound experience, special late-night cocktail party and magic show, and reserved seating for all magic lectures and performances.

Guests who purchase the Enchanter Package also receive all Apprentice benefits.

Conjurer Package

The “Conjurer Package” will cost $795 per person and they will receive an intimate Spellbound cocktail soirée with Michael Carbonaro and the entire cast of Conjurer’s Cruise, as well as a bridge tour with the Captain of Sun Princess.

This package also offers a magic class for beginning, intermediate or advanced students taught by a world-renowned magician.

Guests will receive a special gift in their stateroom and a signed photo of the magicians.

The Conjurer Package includes all perks from the Apprentice and Enchanter packages.

All guests who are booked on the cruise can participate in the following events without purchasing any extra packages:

Dynamic Piazza magic showcases, Princess Arena magical revues, recurring Princess Theater magic shows

Uniquely tailored talks and lectures

Lively pop-up magic gatherings

Magic Castle countdown to midnight themed event

Kid-friendly magic shows and activities

Magic-themed Movies Under the Stars

Curios and artifacts from magic’s rich history on display

Magic jam sessions

The November 9, 2024 sailing on Sun Princess is a seven night cruise to the Western Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The cruise ship will visit Cozumel, Belize and Roatan and have three sea days.