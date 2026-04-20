Cruise NewsNewest Princess Cruises Ship Makes First-Ever Transit of Panama Canal

Newest Princess Cruises Ship Makes First-Ever Transit of Panama Canal

J. Souza
By J. Souza
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Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises

The newest ship in the Princess Cruises fleet just made its first transit of the Panama Canal.  Star Princess completed the historic milestone while on a 20-day sailing from Fort Lauderdale to Seattle.

Star-Princess-Panama-Canal
Princess Cruises’ Newest Ship, Star Princess, Makes Historic First Transit of the Panama Canal

The 4,300-passenger ship is still enjoying her inaugural season and will be offering 7-day Alaskan cruises out of Seattle until September, 2026.

Gennaro Arma, the Star Princess Captain, stated what this transit means for the cruise line:

A Panama Canal transit is a true “must-do” journey for travelers around the world, and it’s especially meaningful when one of our newest ships makes this iconic passage for the very first time.”

We’re honored to make this historic crossing in partnership with the Panama Canal Authority, whose expertise and stewardship have shaped one of the world’s great maritime landmarks.”

Passengers on the new Sphere-class ship enjoyed special programs and events throughout the day as the ship transited the canal. 

Enrichment lectures and presentations were given about the history and significance of the Panama Canal as well, and the ship’s open decks offered plenty of space for observation as the 177,800 gross ton ship sailed the 7-8 hours through the narrow waterway.

Princess Cruises has a long history of transiting the canal and was actually the first cruise line to do so in 1967.

According to a Princess Cruises statement, “The upcoming 2026-2027 season features six Princess ships, sailing on 31 departures on nine itineraries from Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Vancouver. Highlights of the season include 13 transits through the historic locks and 26 transits through the new lock.”

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J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNewest Princess Cruises Ship Makes First-Ever Transit of Panama Canal
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