Ultimate List of Shuttles From Orlando Airport (MCO) to Port Canaveral

You’ve booked your cruise and have everything packed. You’ve looked up attractions to see around Orlando, as well as the various locations you’ll be visiting while on your cruise.

Next, you’ve planned your flight and know when you will be arriving in Orlando, but in the process, you may have forgotten one important thing: getting from the airport to the Port Canaveral.

Orlando may be the closest airport to the popular cruise port, but it is still almost an hour’s drive to get there. If you haven’t already booked your flight make sure you take that into account.

Luckily for you, there are plenty of shuttle and car services available in Orlando that will take you directly to the Port Canaveral cruise terminal.

The first half of the list we’ve provided are budget-friendly options that are great for solo travelers, or perhaps groups of only 2 or 3 people.

For those who prefer to travel in style, there are also plenty of private transportation and luxury options for a higher price point.

Luxury services are also ideal if you are traveling with a large group and want to save. For example, if your group has 10 people, at $15-$20 per person, shuttle service will run you about $150-$200. Meanwhile, you may be able to book a van for your group for roughly $125 (depending on what company you go with).

Budget-friendly Shuttle Options

Go Port Canaveral

Book a one way or round trip shuttle ticket with Go Port Canaveral, one of the cheapest shuttle options available. Their coach is clean and air conditioned, and luggage assistance is included.

After your plane lands and you pick up your luggage, you can find Go Port Canaveral’s counter in Terminal A near the car rentals. You can pickup your shuttle anywhere between 10am and 1pm.

I’ve used this service a couple times and they remain one of my go to shuttle services. Always on-time and professional in my experience.

If you go to their website, be sure to check out their private transportation packages, which can take you to various places or theme parks in the Port Canaveral area.

Price: Starting at $29.99 per person (one way)

Website: https://www.goportcanaveral.com/airport-shuttle/day-of-cruise.php

Phone number: 321-735-8833

Contrans Shuttle Service

If you have a strict travel budget and don’t have a lot to spend on transportation, Contrans Shuttle Service is a great option to consider. They provide one way and round trip service from the Orlando Airport to the Port Canaveral.

You’ll be sharing your ride with other passengers in a climate controlled minibus that allows 80 inches of headroom and cloth seats.

If you happen to be staying at a hotel the night before your trip, you can also book a shuttle to your hotel the day you arrive, and another shuttle from the hotel to the cruise port. Find a list of hotels on their website that they provide service to and from before booking your hotel stay.

Port Canaveral Quick Shuttle

This shuttle company provides shuttle service from both the Orlando International Airport and Sanford International Airport. They can take you to the Port Canaveral or any of the surrounding hotels, including those in the Cocoa Beach area.

If you book and pre-pay online, you’ll receive a discount on the cost of your shuttle.

Price: $25 one-way, $50 round trip (if you book and prepay online)

Website: https://www.portcanaveralquickshuttle.com

Phone number: 888-320-8497

Port Canaveral Shuttle Service

If you are traveling in a large group with a lot of luggage to transport, this family owned business is a great option to consider. Though a little pricier than some of our other budget-friendly options, their rates include round trip shuttle service complete with luggage assistance.

Prices vary depending on how many passengers are in your group, so be sure you know how many people you’ll be traveling with before you book your spot. The more people in your group, the cheaper it is.

Price: 2-3 passengers: $55 per person 4-5 passengers: $50 per person 6-7 passengers: $45 per person 8 or more passengers: $40 per person

Website: http://www.portcanaveralshuttleservice.com/

Phone number: 407-286-0074

Lux2 Transfer (No Longer in Service)

Don’t let the name fool you! Though they provide luxury transportation from the Orlando International Airport (and surrounding hotels) to Port Canaveral, their shuttle rates can’t be beat.

With over 20 years of experience they have become the leading shuttle transport service from Orlando to Port Canaveral.

They even have a rewards program for frequent travelers! You earn 10 points for every one-way transfer, and 20 points for every round-trip transfer. Once you earn 100 points you get a free one-way pass, but 200 points will get you a free round-trip service.

As you earn points, you also get access to special and exclusive discounts on transfers and Lux2 Transfer’s mailing list. Be sure to join online before you book you transfer so you can start earning points immediately.

Price: $14.49 one-way per person, $28 round-trip per person

Website: https://www.lux2transfer.com/

Phone number: 321-349-0101

Orlando Express Shuttle

Another budget-friendly option to consider is Orlando Express Shuttle. They offer affordable shuttle service to and from Orlando airports and Port Canaveral. Book and pre-pay online and you’ll be able to lock in their lowest rate.

They also have a few luxury options with varying prices depending on where you’re going and how large your group is. Check out their website for more information on their private luxury vehicles.

Cruise Shuttles (No Longer in Service)

This convenient shuttle service is owned and operated by Atlantic Transportation Group LLC (more info about them under Luxury options).

They offer shuttles from the Orlando area to either Port Canaveral or Cocoa Beach. They have vans, minibuses, and motor coaches depending on how many people they are transporting at once.

U-Cruise Orlando Shuttle (No Longer in Service)

Book your shuttle from the airport to the cruise port with U-Cruise Orlando Shuttle. Family owned and operated for well over 20 years, they provide safe and reliable transportation between either Orlando airport, the Port Canaveral, and surrounding hotels.

They also provide private luxury options for larger groups who wish to save money. Information regarding private transportation can be found on their website.

Cocoa Beach Shuttle (No Longer in Service)

Cocoa Beach Shuttle is probably the only company that offers 24-hour shuttle service. Late-night trips will cost more than standard rates, so you will need to call them to book your late-night reservation.

If you book your shuttle online, choose the round trip option and put in promo code roundtripdiscount to get a 20% discount on your cost.

Cocoa Beach Shuttle also offers options for large groups or private vehicles at really affordable prices (for instance, a 10 passenger van will cost $150). For more information visit their website below.

If you plan to stay in one of the Cocoa Beach Area Hotels, shuttle service from the hotel to the cruise port is only $6 per person.

Prices: Shared shuttle prices depend on the number of people travelling in your group. For just once person the cost is $33 (round-trip), 2 people is $58. After that prices go up in increments of $10 per person.

Website: https://cbshuttle.com/port-canaveral/

Phone number: 321-631-4144

Disney Cruise Line Transfer

If you and your family are going on a Disney cruise, Disney offers a transport bus from the airport directly to the Disney terminal at Port Canaveral. There’s a special pickup location at the airport called Disney’s Magical Express.

Service begins around 9am, but the first shuttle leaves the airport at approximately 9:30am. Make sure that your flight gets in before 1:30pm, as the shuttle won’t be available after that time.

Reservations must be booked online at least 3 days before your cruise via your Disney Cruise check-in.

If you’re staying at a Walt Disney Resort, you’ll be picked up by DCL Transfer there instead. Your hotel room at the resort will have a letter with instructions regarding luggage and pickup. Just follow those instructions on cruise day so you don’t miss your shuttle.

First Choice Cruise Shuttle (No Longer in Service)

Yet another great option for solo travelers who are on a budget is First Choice Cruise Shuttle. First established in 2008, they have since become one of the most affordable options for shuttle service from the airport to Port Canaveral. Their shuttles are safe and comfortable and are driven by licensed professionals.

Cruise Control Transportation

As many shuttle services in the Orlando area, Cruise Control Transportation is family owned and operated, and friendly and dependable service to their passengers. While on your hour-long drive from the airport to Port Canaveral, you can enjoy free Wi-Fi, cell phone chargers, and a complimentary bottle of water (which will be necessary in Florida heat).

Passengers with little children need not worry as Cruise Control will provide a free car seat for the little one (while other companies charge extra or make you bring your own). They will also keep track of your flight so they know exactly when to pick you up and will even send you a text message when they’re on the way to get you.

With a 100% money back guarantee, taking a chance on Cruise Control should be an easy choice.

Price: $25 one-way, $50 round-trip (per person)

Website: https://www.cruisecontrol-transportation.com/

Phone number: 888-416-8830 (or you can text them at 407-837-0811

Luxury Transportation & Shuttle Options

Orlando Shuttle Service

Orlando Shuttle Service offers transportation to anywhere you need to go when flying into Orlando. Whether your need to go directly to the cruise port, a hotel, or anywhere in between, they are more than happy to help.

Their website offers a very easy quote feature so you can know how much your transportation with them will cost before you even book your trip. They’ll give you options like shared shuttle, and private cars in the economy, business, and first class & limousines categories.

You can also book a round trip ticket with them, so you never need to worry about having transportation when you need it.

Price: Approximately $81 for economy one-way transportation directly to the Port of Canaveral. Price doesn’t include taxes and tolls.

Website: https://www.orlandoshuttleservice.com/orlando-vacation-destinations/port-canaveral-cruises

Phone number: 407-574-4671

The Black Car Service

In business since 1999, The Black Car Service strives to offer limo services to incoming Orlando travelers that is both affordable, safe, and pleasurable. Their website even includes a flight tracking feature so you can always know the status of your flight’s arrival and departure.

Additionally, if there are any delays regarding your flight, simply contact Black Car Service and they will adjust your pickup time accordingly.

When booking your transportation, you get to choose the type of vehicle depending on budget and how many people are travelling with you. They also offer a free 20 minute grocery store stop, provided you book a round trip.

However, we didn’t see a way to book a round trip service online, so we recommend calling them if that’s what you need.

Price: Starts approximately at $95 for one way.

Website: http://www.theblackcarservices.com/index.php

Phone number: 877-301-0203

SuperShuttle

This is another great way to get transportation to and from the cruise port when you fly into Orlando. They offer your choice of travel: shared ride shuttle, non-stop shuttle (literally means no stops between the airport and your destination), and black car services (provided through ExecuCar).

You can choose one-way travel, but they recommend that you opt for round trip as it’ll save you money. Also keep in mind that a shared ride, though cheaper, is only going to be available if other people have booked transportation for the same route for around the same timeframe.

One of the things we like most about SuperShuttle is the mobile app, which makes it super easy to manage your account and any trips you have booked.

You can also get airline rewards every time you book shuttle service through them. You just choose your preferred program: American Airlines AAdvantage, Delta SkyMiles, Frontier EarlyReturns, Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, or United MileagePlus. It’s as easy as connecting your SuperShuttle account with your airline rewards number.

Price: Approximately $118.85 round trip (Premium Sedan)

Website: https://www.supershuttle.com

Phone number: 800-258-3826

Port Canaveral Transportation

This company specializes in offering transportation to and from the cruise port, the airport, and anywhere in between. They provide the best in luxury transportation with a wide variety of vehicles to choose from, all depending on budget and the size of your group.

They have base rates each vehicle type, and they provide an idea of cost based on where you’re traveling to. Still, the best way to get an accurate rate is to input your details on the website and choose a vehicle or give them a call.

Price: Approximately $199 for a Town Car or 7 Passenger Van, depending on the size of your group.

Website: https://www.portcanaveraltransportation.com/

Phone number: 407-442-3122

Ace Luxury Transportation (No Longer in Service)

Whenever you’re traveling with a large group of people, it’s always best to pay for the vehicle you’ll be traveling in, as some of the per person rates can add up with a large group. Ace Luxury Transportation is another company that lets you book your choice of vehicle, depending on the size of your group.

Their cheapest car for traveling from the Orlando International Airport (or Orlando hotels) to the Port Canaveral seats 1-4 people, and you can go up as high as a coach bus that seats 50-54. Luggage assistance is included in all prices as well.

A 20% driver gratuity fee is added to your cost when you book your car, but you won’t have to worry about any other hidden charges or fees.

Price: $125 for a Luxury Sedan (1-4 people). Does not include driver gratuity.

Website: https://www.aceluxury.com/

Phone number: 407-292-4444

Atlantic Transportation Group

The group that owns CruiseShuttles.com also runs a private luxury transportation service. When you’re traveling with a large group of people, this can help save a lot of money on transportation costs.

You’ll experience hassle-free reservations, plenty of vehicles to choose from, child safety seats (ask for these in advance), 15-minute grocery stop, competitive rates, and so much more. Make sure to visit their website for more information and to book your trip.

Price: Unknown – must request a quote online or call

Website: http://www.atlantictransportationgroup.com

Phone number: 407-360-9999

Conclusion

With so many options available, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a way to get to Port Canaveral from the Orlando International Airport. Remember to allow for enough time to land, getting your luggage, and the hour drive from the airport. Try to also account for any flight delays that may occur. We don’t want you to miss your cruise due to poor planning.

We hope you have a fun and safe trip to Orlando and that you enjoy your cruise.

This guest post was written by Justin Stewart. Updated on 10/6/2022

