Viking Announces New Cruises to Ports That They Only Have Access To

Viking has announced three new cruise itineraries that will provide exclusive access to China later this year and will range from 10 to 20 days in length.

Not only will these new cruises visit Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, but they will visit ports in China that only Viking has access to. The sailings will take place on Chinese flagged Viking Yi Dun, the cruise ship formerly known as Viking Sun. It’s the first ship to offer domestic cruises in China to foreign travelers.

“We are proud that Viking will be the first to operate domestic sailings in China for international travelers. Our guests are curious travelers who are interested in experiences that broaden their mind—and China, with one of the richest cultures in the world, has been inspiring travelers for centuries,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “For more than 15 years, our Yangtze River voyages were among our highest-rated itineraries. We brought guests to China’s Yangtze River, to Beijing, to the Great Wall, to the Terra Cotta Warriors and to many other iconic places in this captivating nation. We introduced the real China to our guests, and visiting local school children was always a particular highlight. Now, we are delighted to offer such encounters once again with new voyages to a destination that never ceases to capture the imagination.”

Sponsored Links



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Wonders of China is a 20 day roundtrip cruisetour from Beijing. Guests will be able to walk on the Great Wall of China, visit a Tibetan family in their home, and explore Gulangyu Island in Xiamen, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The 15 day Classic China & the Coast will start in Beijing and end in Hong Kong (Shenzhen). Guests will be able to visit the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, and the Terra Cotta Warriors. The cruise portion is a 10 day China Discovery itinerary along China’s coastline.

For those who only want to visit China by sea, the 10 Day China Discovery cruise starts in Shanghai and ends in Hong Kong (Shenzhen). It will offer guests to experience the cliffs of Dongtou, follow the steps of 19th-century European diplomats on Gulangyu Island in Xiamen, or try Cantonese dim sum in Shenzhen.

Viking Yi Dun is specifically dedicated to explore China and is a sister ship to Viking’s award winning fleet of ocean cruise ships.

For the rest of the month, the cruise line is offering free international airfare, $25 deposits, and special cruise fares and all voyages. While space is limited for 2024, this cruise deal includes the new coastal China itineraries.