Viking Opens New Cruises for Bookings, Announces Name of New Cruise Ship

Due to strong demand, Viking has opened up new ocean cruises in 2026 for bookings. The cruise line has also announced the name of a new ship that will debut in 2025.

Viking has opened their 2026 ocean cruises for bookings. The cruise line said that many sailings for 2024 are already sold out and 2025 cruises are selling fast. The award winning cruise line offers over 80 different ocean itineraries.

Viking Vesta will debut in July 2025 and will be the second from the cruise line is that slightly larger than their first few cruise ships. The cruise ship will hold 998 passengers, up from 930 that most of the cruise line’s vessels carry. The ship will spend its maiden season sailing cruises in the Mediterranean and Scandinavia.

Viking has also announced six new Pre and Post Cruise Extensions for 2024 and 2025 in Barcelona, Istanbul, London, Rome, Stockholm, and Venice. The new, fully guided, three-night extensions feature Privileged Access to museums, local cuisine for lunches and dinners, market visits and cooking classes.

“We have always done things a bit differently. At Viking, we are contrarians. We design travel experiences for thinking people, with no children and no casinos,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We are pleased that our approach has resonated with so many—and with the addition of the Viking Vesta to our ocean fleet, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the Viking way of exploration.”

Viking’s most popular cruises are:

Viking Homelands (15 days; Stockholm—Bergen)

Iconic Western Mediterranean (8 days; Barcelona—Rome)

Empires of the Mediterranean (10 days; Venice—Athens)

British Isles Explorer (15 days; Bergen—London)

West Indies Explorer (11 days; San Juan roundtrip)

From now through the end of the month, Viking is offering $25 cruise deposits, discount fares, and up to free international airfare.

Viking has one cruise ocean ship debuting in 2024. Viking Vela will make its debut in December and will be the cruise line’s largest ship at 54,300 gross tons.