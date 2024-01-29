Cruise Line Adds Roundtrip Cruise to Europe from New York

Holland America Line, a premium cruise line from Carnival Corporation, has announced four epic new cruises including a roundtrip cruise to Europe from New York in 2025.

This epic cruise will depart from New York City on October 7, 2025 and return to New York 45 days later. The cruise will visit 20 ports in Europe including overnights in Rome, Istanbul, and Alexandria. The cruise will take place on Volendam and visit ports in Italy, Spain, Malta, Greece, Turkey, Portugal, Tunisia, U.K., and Egypt.

“Based on the popularity of our 2024 Ultimate Mediterranean cruise, it’s clear that guests are eager for more in-depth exploration of the region,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Being able to offer this cruise roundtrip from New York City in 2025 creates a rare opportunity for people in North America to enjoy the Med and our award-winning service without a long flight.”

Other epic cruises announced by Holland America Line include a 28 day “Islands of the South Pacific” itinerary that will visit Fiji, Papua New Guinea, The Great Barrier Reef, New Zealand, and the Solomon Islands.

“The South Pacific is home to some of the most popular ports for cruisers. We worked to create an itinerary like no other in this region, with multiple calls to islands that are less traveled and a must-see for anyone looking to experience all that the region has to offer at an unhurried pace,” said Paul Grigsby, Holland America Line’s vice president for deployment and itinerary planning.

The other two new cruises added are a 27 day South Pacific Crossing Legendary Voyage aboard Noordam that departs October 12, 2025 and a 36 day South Pacific Crossing Legendary Voyage aboard the same ship that departs March 15, 2026.

The longer 36 day cruise will visit Tahiti, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Vanuatu, and Hawaii.

The cruise line’s Legendary Voyages are longer cruises that range from 25 to 59 days in length that offer guests extended exploration opportunities.