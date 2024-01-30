Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival's Newest Cruise Ship Rescues Men in Kayak

Carnival’s Newest Cruise Ship Rescues Men in Kayak

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, stopped to rescue two men who were in a kayak after their boat sank.

Carnival Jubilee was sailing off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Mexico when crew members spotted the men on the kayak. The men said that they used the kayak to stay afloat after their boat sank.

The two men were rescued and brought on the ship to receive medical attention and food/aid.

Sponsored Links
Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

After being evaluated by the ship’s medical staff, Carnival Cruise Line’s Fleet Operation Center stayed in close contact with Mexican Navy officials. They arranged a transfer shortly after the men were rescued.

Carnival Jubilee debuted one month ago and is currently on a seven night cruise to the Western Caribbean from Galveston, Texas. The ship’s current schedule is not affected by the rescue and the vessel will visit Roatan, Costa Maya, and Cozumel before returning to Galveston on Saturday.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival's Newest Cruise Ship Rescues Men in Kayak
Previous article
Cruise Line Adds Roundtrip Cruise to Europe from New York
Next article
Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Details on New Private Port, Celebration Key

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved