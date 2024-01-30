Carnival’s Newest Cruise Ship Rescues Men in Kayak

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, stopped to rescue two men who were in a kayak after their boat sank.

Carnival Jubilee was sailing off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Mexico when crew members spotted the men on the kayak. The men said that they used the kayak to stay afloat after their boat sank.

The two men were rescued and brought on the ship to receive medical attention and food/aid.

Sponsored Links



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

After being evaluated by the ship’s medical staff, Carnival Cruise Line’s Fleet Operation Center stayed in close contact with Mexican Navy officials. They arranged a transfer shortly after the men were rescued.

Carnival Jubilee debuted one month ago and is currently on a seven night cruise to the Western Caribbean from Galveston, Texas. The ship’s current schedule is not affected by the rescue and the vessel will visit Roatan, Costa Maya, and Cozumel before returning to Galveston on Saturday.