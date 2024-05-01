Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels 5 Visits to British Virgin Island

Tortola, in the British Virgin Islands, will experience a decline in cruise traffic over the next two months as at least five cruise ship calls have been cancelled by Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Breakaway was scheduled to call on the island on May 16, May 23, May 30, June 20, and June 27 of this year. These were 7-night sailings out of PortMiami.

According to news reports, the cancellation was due to engine overhauls which will result in a reduction of the vessel’s speed.

Norwegian reached out to impacted guests with a statement on the cancellation.

“Given recent feedback, and to accommodate certain circumstances including but not limited to fuel optimization as part of our commitment to the environment and sustainability efforts, as well as global maritime regulations, we have adjusted the original itinerary,” Norwegian Cruise Line mentioned in a statement.

“While we will no longer be calling Tortola, British Virgin Islands, we are pleased to share that we have extended our visit to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, affording you additional time to explore all our private island has to offer,” the company confirmed.

Passengers that were booked on these impacted cruises will receive $100 of onboard credit per stateroom.

Norwegian Breakaway has a passenger capacity of almost 4,000 at double-capacity and was built in 2013.

Cruise arrivals in Tortola have been picking up in 2024, and the loss of cruise passengers to the island from this news will mean at least 20,000 fewer visitors over the next two months.

The cruise port in Road Town, Tortola will see visits from other cruise ships like Emerald Princess and Disney Fantasy in May and June.