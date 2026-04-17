NCL’s Largest Cruise Ship Floats for the First Time

Norwegian Cruise Line’s next new cruise ship, Norwegian Aura, completed a major construction milestone this week when the vessel was floated out of dry dock.

Norwegian Aura is under construction at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard in Italy. It will be NCL’s largest ship and their first built at Monfalcone. The vessel will be 10% larger than her predecessors at 170,000 gross tons. It will carry 3,880 guests (double occupancy) in over 1,970 cabins.

The expanded pool deck will be 20% larger and have additional seating, an extra hot tub, open lounge areas and a nearby Kids’ Aqua Park.

At the heart of Norwegian Aura’s onboard experience will be Ocean Heights, an all-new open-air activities complex designed as a true multi-generational hub.

Guests can enjoy the most slides of any Norwegian ship, including Eclipse Racers, the Company’s first dueling waterslides; Aura Free Fall, a drop-in body waterslide that plunges guests down exhilarating twists and turns; and The Wave, a pendulum-style raft slide designed to accommodate up to four guests.

The cruise ship will also have a 82-foot Aura Ropes Course, a 25-foot rock-climbing wall and Aura Midway, which offers easygoing fun with carnival-style games.

Norwegian Aura will sail her maiden voyage on May 21, 2027, a seven-night cruise in the Mediterranean. A month later, the ship will arrive in Miami and offer week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, said the following:

“Norwegian Aura’s float out is a proud and meaningful moment for our entire team. She builds on the legacy of our award-winning Prima Class while taking our commitment to thoughtfully designed guest‑first experiences even further.

“Created in close partnership with Fincantieri, the ship is purposefully constructed to deliver an elevated, multi‑generational vacation experience, with expansive outdoor spaces like Ocean Heights, that bring families and friends together for fun-filled days. With her flexible, open‑air design, Norwegian Aura is exceptionally well suited for Caribbean itineraries, offering the perfect balance of high‑energy fun, relaxation and an effortless escape for guests of all ages.”

Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of Fincantieri’s Merchant Ships Division, added:

“Norwegian Aura’s float out marks a highly symbolic and operationally significant milestone in our shared journey with Norwegian Cruise Line. This vessel reflects the strength of a long-standing partnership and our ability to turn design vision and innovation into tangible solutions, helping to redefine onboard experience for future generations of guests.”