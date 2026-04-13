After 2.5 Million Passengers, a Fan Favorite Cruise Ship Is Saying Goodbye This Year

After almost 27 years of sailing the globe for Norwegian Cruise Line, the 2,000-passenger Norwegian Sky is saying goodbye in September this year.

I can still remember shooing away pesky seagulls near the aft buffet on Norwegian Sky while we were docked in Nassau. Even in 2010, the ship had been around for over a decade but still offered an amazing value and incredibly fun experience, even with all the quirks of a 77,000 gross ton ship.

For some Cruiser Fever writers, this ship was the introduction to cruising, and it’s partly responsible for giving us the undeniable urge to take to the sea.

For me, it was only my second cruise, and it led to a conversation with my brother that eventually led to the birth of Cruise Fever.

But in mid-2025, Norwegian announced that this fan-favorite would be moving on.

Fans are already calling the remaining sailings a “farewell tour,” and it’s easy to see why: Sky helped pioneer Freestyle Cruising and other industry firsts back in the day.

In my estimation, over 2.5 million cruise passengers have sailed on the ship since its maiden voyage from Dover, England. That’s a lot of memories.

The Short Stint in Hawaii

From 2004 to 2008, the ship (built in 1999) was renamed Pride of Aloha. Originally, the newbuild Pride of America was supposed to launch NCL America’s Hawaii service, but a severe storm caused some damage at the shipyard, causing major delays.

That led to a last-minute change, and Norwegian Sky was rushed into dry dock, reflagged under the U.S. flag, became Pride of Aloha before being sent over to Hawaii to save the day. This ensured Norwegian’s strong-hold as the go-to service for Hawaiian cruises.

Then, after Norwegian decided they didn’t need two ships in Hawaii, the ship was reflagged once again and she returned to her original name, Norwegian Sky.

That Hawaiian stint still holds a special place for many cruisers.

Where She’s Sailing Now and Next

Right now, in April 2026, Norwegian Sky is on a 13-night transatlantic repositioning cruise from La Romana (Dominican Republic) to Le Havre (Paris), currently heading toward Ponta Delgada in the Azores.

Her next few months feature a busy schedule of 7-night Europe cruises bouncing between ports like Le Havre (Paris), Copenhagen, Hamburg, Amsterdam (IJmuiden), Dover (London), and Zeebrugge (Bruges).

Later in the summer she’ll head to the British Isles and Mediterranean before wrapping up with NCL.

The Ship’s Very Last Sailing

If you go to NCL’s website and look up sailings for Norwegian Sky, you will notice that September 9, 2026, is the last date available for booking.

This final 21-day sailing with Norwegian is scheduled to depart from Athens, Greece and sail through the Suez Canal before heading into the Persian Gulf with a final destination in Dubai.

While that cruise is still almost 5 months away, geopolitical tensions surrounding the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz are making would-be passengers uneasy about the cruise actually happening as scheduled, but hopefully there will be more clarity by then.

What Happens Next?

After she docks in Dubai, Norwegian Sky will transfer to Cordelia Cruises, an India-based line. She’ll get a new name and start sailing itineraries out of ports like Mumbai and Goa in late September/October 2026.

The classic ship may be leaving NCL, but she’s not ready for retirement just yet.

Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz are making would-be passengers uneasy about the cruise actually happening as scheduled, but hopefully there will be more clarity by then.

What Fans Are Saying

Cruisers on social media are sharing a mix of memories and sadness as the Sky’s time with NCL winds down.

One passenger mentioned a 2012 Bahamas trip from Miami: “Good, compact ship. Easy to get around and manage. Not the fanciest or the flashiest… but very affordable and made for a nice quick getaway.” They added that she “served the fleet well and will be missed.”

Another shared, “Beautiful memories from Sky… We even met a couple from another state and are the best of friends now. I loved the size of this one, it never felt crowded and the Great Outdoors was our favorite hangout.”

Many talked about how the ship got them hooked on cruising (like us). One wrote that the Sky was their “very first cruise for my 25th Wedding Anniversary” in 2008 and called it “one I will never forget.”

A former crew member simply said, “That’s where I start my career as a crew member. I love the ship so sad… but I always remember that ship.”

One comment summed it up well, saying, “You never forget your first. So long Sky.”