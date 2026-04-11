Cruise Line Adding New Loyalty Levels and Benefits

Silversea, Royal Caribbean Group’s ultra-luxury cruise line, is adding new loyalty levels and benefits that will go into effect on July 1, 2026.

The cruise line said that due to feedback from guests, they have created more ways to earn status, made it easier to earn recognition, and added more meaningful benefits.

Silversea’s Venetian Society will introduce a new and intuitive structure designed to recognize members earlier and celebrate more milestones as they take cruises on Silversea ships.

The program will continue to award 1 VS Day for each cruise day sailed, and starting in July, members will also be rewarded with:

1 VS Day for every day spent on Silversea Land Programs and City Stays

1 additional VS Day per cruise day for qualifying solo travelers

New Silversea’s Venetian Society Levels

The cruise line is also adding two new early journey milestones, 15 VD Days and 50 VS Days. These are designed to reward guests sooner and select tiers will will receive new benefits in addition to what they receive today:

15 VS Days: Exclusive one-time welcome offer sent to members

50 VS Days: New booking benefit of $150 shipboard credit per member available on new bookings

250 VS Days, 350 VS Days, 500 VS Days: Complimentary premium Wi-Fi and priority embarkation. This is in addition to existing benefits such as complimentary laundry and pressing, 10% booking benefit, and a complimentary cruise starting at the 350 VS Day level

Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea, gave the following statement:

“Our Venetian Society members are the heart of Silversea, and this update represents a meaningful step forward in how we recognize and reward their loyalty. With new ways to earn VS Days, earlier recognition, and more rewarding benefits, we’re creating the most rewarding program in luxury cruising, benefitting both longtime members and those just beginning to build their status with us.”