Norwegian Cruise Line Is Losing Two of Their Older Cruise Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced that two of their older cruise ships that sail with Norwegian Cruise Line are leaving the fleet in 2026 and 2027.

Norwegian Sky cruise ship

Norwegian Sky will leave the fleet in 2026 with Norwegian Sun leaving a year later. Norwegian is chartering the two ships to Cordelia Cruises, a premium cruise operator in India.

Both cruise ships currently have cruises open for bookings through March 2027 on NCL.com.

In addition to these to ships, the company also announced that Oceania Insignia and Regent Seven Seas Navigator will be chartered to Crescent Seas, a new residential cruise line that will start sailing in late 2026.

Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., gave the following statement:

“These agreements are a testament to our disciplined approach to fleet optimization. By strategically repurposing these vessels into markets and uses outside of our core business, we continue to generate value for our shareholders while focusing on a modernized fleet that enhances our guests’ vacation experiences.

“We’re thrilled that Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun will begin new chapters in the Indian cruise market through a long-term agreement with Cordelia Cruises, a leading operator in the region who we look forward to collaborating with into the future.

“We’re also pleased that our Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises ships will continue to sail around the world.”

Even though Norwegian Cruise Line is losing two ships, the cruise line have seven more new cruise ships either on order or under construction.

