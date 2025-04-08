Carnival Announces Major Ship Changes for 3 Homeports

Carnival Cruise Line has announced some big changes coming up for where their ships will be sailing from over the next few years. The announcement was part of a wave of other big news from the cruise line, including new ships, an all-new water park, and updates to some private islands as well.

On the homeport front, three U.S. ports in particular are going to see some shifts: Port Canaveral, Mobile, and Baltimore.

More Big Ships for Port Canaveral

Port Canaveral is getting another big, new ship. Carnival Festivale, one of their huge 6,500-max capacity Excel-class vessels, is set to make Port Canaveral its home starting in 2027. It’ll be joining Mardi Gras, which was the first Excel-class ship and already a familiar sight at the Space Coast cruise port.

What’s confirmed is that with Carnival Festivale arriving, Mardi Gras will begin offering shorter 3- and 4-night cruises. So, Carnival fans will have two Excel-class ships to choose from in Port Canaveral, depending on how long a cruise they want to book.

Year-Round Cruising Returns to Mobile

Mobile, Alabama, has some good news because Carnival is bringing back year-round cruises starting in 2027. I know some Mobile cruisers who were very happy to hear this news.

It’s been a while since the cruise port had continuous service-– not since before the whole cruise industry shutdown. Right now, Carnival Spirit sails from Mobile for about six months of the year.

Mobile now has a new five-year deal starting in 2027 for year-round cruising. The city even invested in a new gangway to make boarding easier, and local businesses are expecting a nice economic boost with more consistent cruise traffic.

We don’t know yet exactly which ships will be there year-round or where they’ll be sailing, but it’s definitely a positive development for cruise fans in the South. Carnival Spirit will still be doing its usual seasonal trips to places like the Bahamas and Belize for the next couple of years. Hopefully, we’ll find out soon if Spirit or another ship will be sailing year-round from Mobile

Bigger Ship Coming to Baltimore

Baltimore is also getting a ship upgrade in 2027. Instead of Carnival Pride, they’re going to get a bigger ship from their Conquest class. That means more people will be able to set sail from Baltimore. Conquest-class ships hold roughly 800 more passengers than Spirit-class ships. This will help provide Baltimore with a little more revenue as well.

Even with the recent bridge situation causing some temporary changes, this shows Carnival is still serious about Baltimore as a convenient cruise spot, especially for those within driving distance.

Baltimore’s metropolitan area is home to almost 3 million people, making the port’s location a prime spot for the cruise line.

What This Means for Cruisers

Carnival is bringing newer and bigger ships to different homeports and committing to year-round service in places like Mobile, Alabama. After recent reports questioned if Royal Caribbean will come back to Baltimore or not after next year, it appears, at least for now, that Carnival is planning on sticking around for a while.

After Carnival lost its homeport in Charleston earlier this year, the company is showing a commitment to these three cruise ports as the industry continues to see strong demand.