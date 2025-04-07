Carnival’s New 3-Deck Water Park to Have Family Rafting; No BOLT

Carnival Cruise Line recently revealed a ton of new information about what’s ahead for the cruise line: new ships, new deployments, and an all-new waterpark at sea–the largest for the company.

Cruise Fever attended a press event aboard Carnival Celebration in Miami today, during which Carnival unveiled some bold plans for the family-oriented cruise line and its lineup of ships.

Among the announcements were the names of their fourth and fifth Excel-class ships—Carnival Festivale and Carnival Tropicale—set to debut in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

While these will be Excel-class ships, there will be one very noticeable change from previous builds: no more BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea.

Instead, Carnival is introducing something entirely new: Sunsation Point, a new area with a massive, family-focused waterpark that will be the biggest the cruise line has ever had on a cruise ship.

Family Cruising at the Focus of the 3-Deck Water Park

In a candid discussion between Carnival’s beloved Brand Ambassador John Heald and President Christine Duffy, the conversation focused on the new water park.

When Heald asked, “What’s happening instead of BOLT? What have we got?” Duffy explained a few things about the new addition that caught my attention.

“So, we’re replacing BOLT on these two sister ships with something we’re calling Sunsation Point,” Duffy explained. “This will be three outdoor decks where we continue to have our main, you know, mini golf, the ropes course—all the things that people like on the outdoor decks—but an expansion of what we’re going to call WaterWorks Ultra.”

This isn’t just any water park. Duffy emphasized that Sunsation Point will house “the largest WaterWorks that we will have at Carnival,” featuring four brand-new slides and a family rafting experience that promises to thrill guests of all ages.

“We’ve added four new slides. We also have family rafting!” she stated. “So, this is really leaning into the fact that we sail more families, more kids, than any other cruise line. Sunsation Point is just going to be over the top with activities and fun for families and people of all ages.”

More Than Just a Water Park

What sets Sunsation Point apart isn’t just how big it is—it’s the way Carnival is changing “the rules” about water parks. Beyond the slides and water features, the area will include a dedicated arcade and games zone, separate from the ship’s main arcade, offering even more entertainment options.

But the real magic happens after dark. Yes, the waterpark will even be open at night!

“We’re actually going to have special arcade and games that are separate from our regular arcade on the ship,” Duffy shared. “And then, [the] really exciting thing—and it looks amazing, the pictures that I’ve seen—is that this will be open on certain evenings during the cruise, with entertainment in these areas. So, people will be able to use WaterWorks at night, the pool will be open, and there’ll be special entertainment on select evenings.”

Colorful lights illuminating the waterpark, families splashing under the stars, and live entertainment creating a festive vibe–it’s a bold change from the typical daytime-only waterpark model, and it’s clear Duffy is thrilled about the future plans for these new ships.

“I can see how excited you are,” Heald told Duffy during the interview.

A Perfect Fit for Carnival’s Family-First Philosophy

Carnival Festivale and Carnival Tropicale are doubling down on family-focused cruising. Carnival Festivale, set to homeport in Port Canaveral starting in 2027, will feature 1,000 connecting cabins—70% more than the current Excel-class ships in service—making it easier than ever for families to travel together.

Looking Ahead

Sunsation Point is just one part of Carnival’s future plans. Alongside the Excel-class ships, the cruise line teased Project Ace—a new class of 230,000-gross-ton ships debuting in 2029—and major additions to destinations like the newly renamed Isla Tropicale Roatan (formerly Mahogany Bay).

But for families eagerly awaiting their next Carnival adventure, Sunsation Point promises to be a welcome addition the to many choices in Carnival’s fleet.

As Christine Duffy put it during the press event, “The excitement and energy continue at Carnival!” With Sunsation Point already making headlines, Carnival Festivale and Carnival Tropicale are getting Carnival fans excited and may win over some new cruisers as well.