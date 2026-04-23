Philadelphia Welcomes Back 2,300 Passengers, Ending a 15-Year Cruise Gap

The last time a cruise ship sailed from Philadelphia was in 2011. Today, for the first time in 15 years, passengers are returning to the port.

More than 2,300 passengers are now back from their 7-day sailing that left the port on April 16, 2026.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Jewel pulled into PhilaPort around 5:30 AM Thursday.

Normally, the worst day for a cruiser is disembarkation day, so it’s no cause for celebration. But for the “City of Brotherly Love”, it means the first passengers have returned from a successful Bermuda sailing and cruising is back! It also means that the next group of cruisers are ready to begin their sailing today.

The 93,502 gross ton ship spent two days at Kings Wharf, Bermuda before spending a day in Charleston, SC and heading back home.

From now until the end of August, Norwegian Jewel will be offering weekly 7-day Bermuda cruises that all make a stop in historic Charleston.

Contrary to common belief, yes, the cruise port in Charleston is still being used, just not as a starting point for cruises after the Carnival contract expired.

Philadelphia’s first cruise ship in 20 years returns to port https://t.co/kaRt5fCYsK — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) April 23, 2026

While the return of cruising is a big win for the city’s economy, the first 2,300 passengers experienced the “growing pains” of a port still in transition.

As Cruise Fever previously reported, construction delays at the main terminal meant that passengers actually had to check in at a nearby Clarion Hotel rather than at the port itself.

On social media, passengers said that the logistics remained a bit “makeshift” as the city works to get the permanent facilities online. One Facebook user described the final steps of their journey, noting they had the option of “going back to the Clarion or get on a bus from the pier to the airport.”

Despite a port that’s still in progress, the sentiment among travelers remained positive.

After 15 years of waiting, the convenience of sailing from the Delaware River outweighed the lack of a finished terminal.

As one traveler shared on Facebook upon their return: “It’s been a week on this beautiful old ship Norwegian Jewel.“