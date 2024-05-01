Cruise Line Adds Glacier Viewing Guarantee to All Cruises to Alaska

Holland America Line, one of the top cruise lines that sail to Alaska, has added a glacier guarantee to all cruises to Alaska in 2024 and 2025.

Holland America Line now guarantees that you will see at least one or more glaciers on all cruises to Alaska over the next two years. This is in addition to the recent Glacier Day that the cruise line recently announced.

The cruise line’s Glacier Guarantee will work like this. If your ship does not visit a glacier in Alaska, you are eligible to receive a Future Cruise Credit equal to 15% of the cruise fare that you paid. This guarantee starts now and runs through September 2025.

Holland America Line has six cruise ships sailing to Alaska and every sailing offers a glacier viewing experience. They have more permits to visit Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line.

In addition to Glacier Bay National Park, Holland America also offers glacier visits at College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier and the Tracy Arm Fjord’s Twin Sawyer Glaciers.

Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer, Holland America Line, said the following about this new Glacier Guarantee:

“Our guests, and especially first-time guests, are understandably as obsessed with Alaska’s glaciers as we are, and our new Glacier Guarantee™ underlines our confidence in providing unforgettable glacier sightings on our Alaska cruises and Cruisetours. We know our guests are going to return home from their cruise with special memories of these icy wonders. In fact, we guarantee it.”

Holland America Line ships that offer cruises to Alaska are:

Eurodam

Koningsdam

Nieuw Amsterdam

Noordam

Westerdam

Zaandam

They are also the only cruise line to offer land tours to the Yukon.

Holland America Line has been offering cruises to Alaska for over 75 years, longer than any other cruise line. Their cruises to the 49th State range from seven to 28 days, with most being a week long.