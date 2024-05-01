Cruise NewsHolland America LineCruise Line Adds Glacier Viewing Guarantee to All Cruises to Alaska

Cruise Line Adds Glacier Viewing Guarantee to All Cruises to Alaska

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Holland America Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Holland America Line, one of the top cruise lines that sail to Alaska, has added a glacier guarantee to all cruises to Alaska in 2024 and 2025.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Holland America Line ship sailing in Glacier Bay

Holland America Line now guarantees that you will see at least one or more glaciers on all cruises to Alaska over the next two years. This is in addition to the recent Glacier Day that the cruise line recently announced.

The cruise line’s Glacier Guarantee will work like this. If your ship does not visit a glacier in Alaska, you are eligible to receive a Future Cruise Credit equal to 15% of the cruise fare that you paid. This guarantee starts now and runs through September 2025.

Holland America Line has six cruise ships sailing to Alaska and every sailing offers a glacier viewing experience. They have more permits to visit Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line. View Best Prices on Holland America Line

Glacier Bay National Park
Margerie Glacier in Glacier Bay National Park. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

In addition to Glacier Bay National Park, Holland America also offers glacier visits at College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier and the Tracy Arm Fjord’s Twin Sawyer Glaciers.

Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer, Holland America Line, said the following about this new Glacier Guarantee:

“Our guests, and especially first-time guests, are understandably as obsessed with Alaska’s glaciers as we are, and our new Glacier Guarantee™ underlines our confidence in providing unforgettable glacier sightings on our Alaska cruises and Cruisetours. We know our guests are going to return home from their cruise with special memories of these icy wonders. In fact, we guarantee it.”

Holland America Line ships that offer cruises to Alaska are:

  • Eurodam
  • Koningsdam
  • Nieuw Amsterdam
  • Noordam
  • Westerdam
  • Zaandam

They are also the only cruise line to offer land tours to the Yukon.

Holland America Line has been offering cruises to Alaska for over 75 years, longer than any other cruise line. Their cruises to the 49th State range from seven to 28 days, with most being a week long.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsHolland America LineCruise Line Adds Glacier Viewing Guarantee to All Cruises to Alaska
Previous article
Cruise That Never Ends Will Now Depart on May 30
Next article
Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels 5 Visits to British Virgin Island

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved