Cruise NewsHolland America LineHolland America Line Adds Glacier Day to All Cruises to Alaska in...

Holland America Line Adds Glacier Day to All Cruises to Alaska in 2024

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Holland America Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Holland America Line is adding ‘Glacier Day’ to all cruises to Alaska in 2024 that is part of the cruise line’s “We Love Alaska” experience.

holland america cruise ship in alaska with ice capped mountains

Holland America Line offers more glacier experiences than any other cruise line. Every one of their sailings to Alaska feature a visit to a glacier.

The new Glacier Day includes the following:

  • Sighting times,
  • Scenic commentary
  • Presentations
  • Informational viewing stations
  • Photo opportunities
  • Dutch Pea Soup on deck
  • Glacier Ice cocktails
  • Insightful talks by Glacier Bay National Park Rangers and Huna cultural interpreters
  • Open bow for viewing
  • And more

Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“Holland America Line continues to focus on bringing regional and local experiences on board every cruise, with our Alaska sailings leading the way in authentic programming, localized cuisine, and now special events like ‘Glacier Day’. We continue to cultivate like-minded partnerships and fine-tune everything from cocktails to wildlife maps to ensure our guests are completely immersed in all facets of Alaska.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Holland America ships sailing to Alaska all have an expert on board to help guests see all of the incredible wildlife that the state offers. They also have a Wildlife Spotting Guide to help point out the best areas to see native animals.

The cruise line has nearly 180 different shore excursions offered on their Alaska voyages.

All HAL’s cruises to Alaska feature one or more glacier viewing experiences. They visit:

  • Glacier Bay National Park
  • Hubbard Glacier
  • Dawes Glacier
  • Twin Sawyer Glacier of Tracy Arm

In addition, there are glacier viewing experiences at Mendenhall and Portage glaciers.

Holland America will offer seven to 14 day cruises to Alaska in 2024 on six of their cruise ships. They are Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zaandam. View Prices for Cruises on Holland America

Their cruises can be combined with cruisetours that include a land visit to Denali National park. They are also the only cruise line to offer overland tours to the Yukon.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsHolland America LineHolland America Line Adds Glacier Day to All Cruises to Alaska in...
Previous article
Cruise Couple Reveal Wi-Fi Cost of 17 Back-to-Back Sailings on World Cruise
Next article
5 of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Changing How Prices Are Advertised

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved