Holland America Line Adds Glacier Day to All Cruises to Alaska in 2024

Holland America Line is adding ‘Glacier Day’ to all cruises to Alaska in 2024 that is part of the cruise line’s “We Love Alaska” experience.

Holland America Line offers more glacier experiences than any other cruise line. Every one of their sailings to Alaska feature a visit to a glacier.

The new Glacier Day includes the following:

Sighting times,

Scenic commentary

Presentations

Informational viewing stations

Photo opportunities

Dutch Pea Soup on deck

Glacier Ice cocktails

Insightful talks by Glacier Bay National Park Rangers and Huna cultural interpreters

Open bow for viewing

And more

Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“Holland America Line continues to focus on bringing regional and local experiences on board every cruise, with our Alaska sailings leading the way in authentic programming, localized cuisine, and now special events like ‘Glacier Day’. We continue to cultivate like-minded partnerships and fine-tune everything from cocktails to wildlife maps to ensure our guests are completely immersed in all facets of Alaska.”

Holland America ships sailing to Alaska all have an expert on board to help guests see all of the incredible wildlife that the state offers. They also have a Wildlife Spotting Guide to help point out the best areas to see native animals.

The cruise line has nearly 180 different shore excursions offered on their Alaska voyages.

All HAL’s cruises to Alaska feature one or more glacier viewing experiences. They visit:

Glacier Bay National Park

Hubbard Glacier

Dawes Glacier

Twin Sawyer Glacier of Tracy Arm

In addition, there are glacier viewing experiences at Mendenhall and Portage glaciers.

Holland America will offer seven to 14 day cruises to Alaska in 2024 on six of their cruise ships. They are Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zaandam. View Prices for Cruises on Holland America

Their cruises can be combined with cruisetours that include a land visit to Denali National park. They are also the only cruise line to offer overland tours to the Yukon.