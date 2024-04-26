Cruise NewsHolland America LineCruise Ship Rescue by U.S. Coast Guard Captured on Video

Cruise Ship Rescue by U.S. Coast Guard Captured on Video

J. Souza
By J. Souza
Holland America Line
Incredible video footage of a helicopter evacuation from a cruise ship near the coast of Astoria, Oregon was posted on X today. 

The U.S. Coast Guard in the Pacific Northwest released video from the cockpit perspective as the helicopter lowered a stretcher onto Holland America Line’s Koningsdam.

Cindy Gilbert, a passenger on the cruise, also posted a video on X showing a unique angle of the rescue while standing near the basketball court.

Koningsdam is currently on a one-way 22-day voyage which began in San Diego on April 5 and is scheduled to arrive in Vancouver on April 27.

According to the post by the U.S. Coast Guard, a 65-year-old man had sustained an injury a few days before the dramatic ship rescue and required a higher level of medical care.

After being airlifted the patient was transported to a hospital in Portland.

At the time of the rescue Koningsdam was 175 miles off the coast of Tillamook, Oregon.

Once Koningsdam reaches Vancouver tomorrow, the ship will begin sailing week long cruises to Alaska for the 2024 season.

Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on dozens of cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 9 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
