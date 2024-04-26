Cruise Ship Rescue by U.S. Coast Guard Captured on Video

Incredible video footage of a helicopter evacuation from a cruise ship near the coast of Astoria, Oregon was posted on X today.

The U.S. Coast Guard in the Pacific Northwest released video from the cockpit perspective as the helicopter lowered a stretcher onto Holland America Line’s Koningsdam.

(1/2) A #USCG aircrew from Astoria rescued a 65-year-old man from the cruise ship ‘Koningsdam’ yesterday afternoon approximately 175 miles west of Tillamook, OR. The man received an injury a few days prior and it was requested to transfer him to higher medical care… pic.twitter.com/bc1aAIV0GZ — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) April 26, 2024

Cindy Gilbert, a passenger on the cruise, also posted a video on X showing a unique angle of the rescue while standing near the basketball court.

We were onboard and witnessed the professionalism and precision as both the Crew and Coast Guard coordinated this operation….well done team 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BqIdbn1cnT — Cindy Gilbert (@CindyGcruisn4me) April 26, 2024

Koningsdam is currently on a one-way 22-day voyage which began in San Diego on April 5 and is scheduled to arrive in Vancouver on April 27.

According to the post by the U.S. Coast Guard, a 65-year-old man had sustained an injury a few days before the dramatic ship rescue and required a higher level of medical care.

After being airlifted the patient was transported to a hospital in Portland.

At the time of the rescue Koningsdam was 175 miles off the coast of Tillamook, Oregon.

Once Koningsdam reaches Vancouver tomorrow, the ship will begin sailing week long cruises to Alaska for the 2024 season.