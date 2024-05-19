Cruise Line Opens Epic 132 Day Cruise That Visits 48 Ports for Bookings

A cruise line has opened for booking an epic 132 day cruise in 2026 that will visit 48 ports and all seven continents as the ship sails around the world.

Holland America Line’s 2026 Grand World Voyage will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on January 4, 2026 on the ship Volendam. After leaving Port Everglades, the vessel will sail along the coast of South America down to Antarctica.

After four days of scenic sailing in Antarctica, the cruise ship will sail up the west coast of South America before visiting Easter Island and the South Pacific.

While in Asia, Volendam will visit Singapore, Bali and the Maldives. During the epic cruise, the ship will also visit Egypt, the Mediterranean, and Northern Europe before heading back across the Atlantic Ocean to conclude the voyage.

The cruise will visit 48 ports in 25 countries and will overnight in the following ports:

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Papeete

Sydney

Bali, Indonesia

Singapore

Malé, Maldives

Safaga (Luxor)

Alexandria (Cairo)

Lisbon, Portugal

The cruise ship will also offer late night port visits in several cities that include Rome, Oslo, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

During the four month cruise, all seven continents will be visited.

Guests who book the full 132 day cruise by June 16, 2025 will receive free perks that include up to $9,350 in on board credits and amenities.

They will also receive a $500 air credit per person if they book their flights with Flight Ease, complimentary airport transfers, $500 discount for past guests (Mariner Discount), and a 3% discount if they pay in full at the time of booking.

Some staterooms will also include prepaid crew appreciation (daily gratuities), complimentary luggage delivery service, and laundry and dry-cleaning service.

Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line, gave the following statement about the cruise line’s Grand Voyages planned for 2026:

“Our Grand Voyages are renowned for connecting guests with the world’s most fascinating places while sailing roundtrip from the United States.”