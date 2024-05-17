Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Announces Full-Time Return to Baltimore on Carnival Pride

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Full-Time Return to Baltimore on Carnival Pride

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

After recent reports of Carnival Cruise Line attempting to bring Carnival Pride back to Baltimore last week, the cruise line has announced an official return.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Pride cruise ship
Carnival Pride will be offering the first Carnival sailings out of Baltimore in 2 months.

Two months after the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, enough progress has been made to resume cruise sailings again.

Carnival announced on Friday that Carnival Pride would be returning to the Baltimore, Maryland cruise port on May 26, 2024.

The cruise line revealed that the 2,124-passenger vessel will arrive in Baltimore after a 7-day cruise out of Norfolk, Virginia.

According to a statement from Carnival, the ship will set sail on a 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise to Greenland and will then resume regular sailings out of Baltimore well into 2026.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy expressed gratitude to first responders and local officials in Baltimore and Norfolk for their swift action in a recent, unspecified situation.

“We are extremely grateful to the officials and incredible first responders in Baltimore, who’ve shown great leadership and resolve in this difficult time,” said Duffy. “Their efforts, along with the rapid response from our partners in Norfolk, allowed us to continue delivering our scheduled sailings for our guests.”

Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald posted the message on his Facebook page, adding,

“I’m so happy for the people of Baltimore that they will have the ship back home again.  And a special Thank you to everybody for their understanding and patience during the changes that we had to make.  And a massive thank you also to my colleagues for everything they did to make sure the Cruises continued from Norfolk.”

This news comes a day after Royal Caribbean announced plans for Vision of the Seas to sail out of the cruise port on May 25 for a 5-night cruise to Bermuda and back.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Announces Full-Time Return to Baltimore on Carnival Pride
Previous article
Cruisers Confess: Top 10 Reasons a Cruise is the Best Vacation

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved