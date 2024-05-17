Carnival Cruise Line Announces Full-Time Return to Baltimore on Carnival Pride

After recent reports of Carnival Cruise Line attempting to bring Carnival Pride back to Baltimore last week, the cruise line has announced an official return.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Two months after the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, enough progress has been made to resume cruise sailings again.

Carnival announced on Friday that Carnival Pride would be returning to the Baltimore, Maryland cruise port on May 26, 2024.

The cruise line revealed that the 2,124-passenger vessel will arrive in Baltimore after a 7-day cruise out of Norfolk, Virginia.

According to a statement from Carnival, the ship will set sail on a 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise to Greenland and will then resume regular sailings out of Baltimore well into 2026.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy expressed gratitude to first responders and local officials in Baltimore and Norfolk for their swift action in a recent, unspecified situation.

“We are extremely grateful to the officials and incredible first responders in Baltimore, who’ve shown great leadership and resolve in this difficult time,” said Duffy. “Their efforts, along with the rapid response from our partners in Norfolk, allowed us to continue delivering our scheduled sailings for our guests.”

Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald posted the message on his Facebook page, adding,

“I’m so happy for the people of Baltimore that they will have the ship back home again. And a special Thank you to everybody for their understanding and patience during the changes that we had to make. And a massive thank you also to my colleagues for everything they did to make sure the Cruises continued from Norfolk.”

This news comes a day after Royal Caribbean announced plans for Vision of the Seas to sail out of the cruise port on May 25 for a 5-night cruise to Bermuda and back.