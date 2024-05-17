Cruisers Confess: Top 10 Reasons a Cruise is the Best Vacation

We recently asked our readers, “What makes a cruise the best vacation?”. After sifting through the comments, we discovered the most common replies and sorted them below.

There are so many unique things about taking a cruise. And there are many different perspectives on what makes cruising different than any other type of vacation and well—addictive.

The 10 points listed in this article are a result of the replies we received from that social media post.

1. No Cooking or Cleaning

This was the most common answer we received.

Imagine a vacation where you don’t have to lift a finger in the kitchen or tidy up after yourself. One of the most celebrated perks of cruising is the freedom from household chores. From gourmet meals to daily housekeeping, everything is taken care of, allowing you to fully relax and enjoy your time on board.

On top of that the food is usually pretty incredible. Along with great quality food, there are more options than you can even try on a one-week sailing.

It’s hard to get used to menus with prices in them after getting off a cruise ship.

People love booking Airbnb’s and vacation homes, but someone still has to do the cooking. And don’t get me started on the “cleaning fees” that magically can cost more than the rental itself.

2. Total Relaxation

There’s something inherently calming about being at sea. The gentle sway of the ship, the endless horizon, and the sound of waves create the perfect environment for unwinding.

Whether you’re soaking up the sun on the deck, getting pampered at the spa, or simply enjoying the view, relaxation comes effortlessly on a cruise.

Cruise ships offer everything from thermal suites to padded loungers in adult-only areas to make sure the peace and quiet is available to anyone who wants it.

This second most mentioned reason for cruising is tied in with the first as well, as taking cooking and cleaning off the table allows more room for relaxation.

3. All-Inclusive Convenience

One of the greatest advantages of cruising is that almost everything is included in your fare. From delicious dining options to world-class entertainment, you can enjoy a variety of experiences without worrying about extra costs.

This all-inclusive aspect allows you to focus on having fun and making memories.

Some cruise lines offer more inclusions than others. And if you really want an all-inclusive cruise experience, you will have to pay up for it.

Even with mainstream cruise lines though, there are enough things that are included in the price that you can go an entire cruise without paying an extra penny.

There’s nothing more stressful on a vacation than having to constantly add up costs in your head or wait until the last day to find out the damage. This CAN happen on a cruise as well, though, so make sure you know what is included and what is not ahead of time.

4. Unpack Once

After visiting dozens of countries around the world by way of cruise ship, this is my personal favorite reason for cruising.

Cruising offers the unique benefit of unpacking just once while visiting multiple destinations. You can settle into your cabin, organize your belongings, and then enjoy the luxury of traveling without the hassle of packing and unpacking at each stop.

Maybe you love packing and unpacking, but if you are, you’re one of the rarest kinds of people on the planet.

Once I hang up my clothes in my cruise cabin, I’m home for the week, and all while waking up in a new port almost every day.

5. Multiple Destinations

Why visit one destination when you can explore several? Cruises allow you to see a variety of places within a single trip, providing a rich and diverse travel experience.

Whether you’re exploring ancient ruins, lounging on pristine beaches, or shopping in bustling markets, each port of call offers new adventures.

The downside to this is that you’re only at a certain port for a limited number of hours. It’s more like an appetizer of each location than a full course meal. But some people will take cruises so they can affordably scope out potential destinations for longer stays in the future.

I know that after my cruises to Iceland and Norway, these are two places I’d love to go back and visit for a longer duration. And I fell in love with both countries because of cruising.

6. Affordability

While the cost for cruising has gone up slightly over the last couple of years, it’s still much cheaper than land-based vacations.

Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein mentioned last year that land-based vacations are 25% to 50% more expensive than comparable cruise vacations.

Many travelers find cruising to be a cost-effective way to see the world. With accommodations, meals, and entertainment included, cruises offer great value for money.

This affordability makes it possible to visit multiple destinations and enjoy a range of activities without breaking the bank.

7. No Work Worries

While some cruise lines are trying to get people to hop on their ships and work while at sea, getting away from work was one of the top reasons people said they take cruises.

A cruise is a perfect opportunity to completely disconnect from work. Without the pressure of deadlines, emails, or meetings, you can immerse yourself in the leisurely pace of life at sea. It’s a chance to recharge your batteries and return to your daily routine feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

That’s not to say you can’t work if you want to. With faster Wi-Fi than ever before on today’s cruise ships and more vessels with Starlink internet, you can still keep up with daily tasks if you absolutely must. Just don’t try to shush everyone at the onboard coffee shop if they are being too loud. These ships are built for vacations, not Zoom meetings.

8. Delicious Food and Diverse Entertainment

Cruises are known for their fantastic food and entertainment options. From fine dining restaurants to casual buffets, there’s something to suit every palate. I’ve mentioned before that some people take cruises just for the food.

In the evenings, you can enjoy a variety of shows, live music, and other performances, ensuring there’s never a dull moment.

I’m amazed at the quality of shows on modern cruise ships. We’re talking Broadway level quality with even more techy innovation. There’ve been times I had to rush out of dinner just because I didn’t want to miss a show that was coming up.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas is really pushing the envelope when it comes to unique and dazzling entertainment with the ship’s AquaDome and shows in the theater.

9. No Driving

On a cruise, you can leave the stress of navigating unfamiliar roads and dealing with traffic behind.

The ship takes you from one destination to the next, allowing you to sit back, relax, and enjoy the journey. It’s a wonderful way to travel without the hassle of driving.

I look at it like having a chauffeur at sea, an uber driver if you will, and you don’t have to worry about getting lost or asking for directions—until you get off in port and forget where the ship was docked.

Some people love to drive. But getting on the ship on embarkation day and throwing your car keys into a pocket of your bag that you won’t open for 7 days or more offers a certain amount of stress relief.

10. Stress-Free Escape

Perhaps the most compelling reason to choose a cruise is the chance to escape from everyday responsibilities.

This point really ties in with most of the above and underscores why people keep cruising, some booking a cruise 5-10 times a year.

Whether you’re a busy professional, a parent, or just someone in need of a break, a cruise provides a stress-free environment where you can truly unwind. The salty air, abundance of food, and arriving at exotic destinations that only require you to go to sleep all make for a stressless getaway.

Bottom Line

Cruising may not be for everyone. But for those who prioritize the things above when planning a vacation, it’s hard to beat.

The reasons listed might convince someone to take their very first cruise, so feel free to pass this along with a non-cruiser if you think it will help.