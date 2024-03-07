Cruise Line Adds Summer Season Pass So You Can Work From the Ship

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages, an adults only cruise line, has launched a new Scarlet Summer Season Pass so you can “Work From Home” on one of their cruise ships for a month.

Virgin Voyages adults only cruise ship

The Scarlet Summer Season Pass combines four cruises in the Mediterranean into one long voyage between June and September 2024.

Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder, said, “I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do my work from anywhere. When I started Virgin, I was actually working out of a houseboat. I’ve never thought of work and play as two different things, it’s all just living. We want to give Sailors that same opportunity, so we came up with this idea to have them travel the world while working aboard our beautiful ships. Though this sounds like a lot more fun than my houseboat!”

The Scarlet Summer Season Pass starts at $9,990 (price is per cabin for two Sailors) and includes four back-to-back cruises on Virgin. This represents a savings of up to 30% compared to booking each cruise separately.

The cabin will be a Central Sea Terrace in a prime location on the ship.

The following is included in the Scarlet Summer Season Pass:

  • Premium WiFi to stream meetings or the newest binge-worthy show
  • Wash & fold laundry service
  • Early access to book on-board dining and Shore Things
  • Access to a RockStar support team while on Scarlet Lady
  • Entry to Richard’s Rooftop, a chic space featuring daily Moët happy hours
  • $10 daily coffee credit to use at The Grounds Club with specialty brews and teas
  • Welcome bubbles to kick off Sailors’ month-long sailing celebration

Also included in cruise fares are all meals, gratuities, basic beverages, and group fitness classes.

Virgin offers the fastest WiFi at sea their ships are equipped with SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO. This offers unmatched connectivity up to 1.5Gbps per ship.

“No longer does working from home mean being tied to a desk or home office and eating leftovers for lunch,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “With our latest WiFi upgrades, Virgin Voyages can now offer our Sailors the chance to see the world while working from a daybed at The Dock and sampling Mediterranean mezzes, then hopping off the ship in between calls to make the most of our incredible ports of call.”

For more details on the Scarlet Summer Season Pass being offered by Virgin, you can visit the cruise line’s website at VirginVoyages.com.

