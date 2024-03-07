Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Offering Last Minute Deals on 11 Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean’s latest two day “Going, Going, Going” sale has last minute cruises marked down on 11 cruise ships.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and each week they offer a two day sale on last minute cruises. This week’s sale includes 11 of their award winning cruise ships that visit the Caribbean, The Bahamas, Hawaii and Alaska. The cruises depart between now and early May.

Five Oasis class ships are included in this sale this sale. They are Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas.

Here is a list of all cruise ships included in this sale and where they are sailing to:

  • Allure of the Seas – The Bahamas
  • Brilliance of the Seas – Hawaii and Alaska
  • Freedom of the Seas – The Bahamas
  • Harmony of the Seas – Western Caribbean
  • Independence of the Seas – Eastern and Western Caribbean
  • Liberty of the Seas – The Bahamas and Western Caribbean
  • Oasis of the Seas – Western Caribbean
  • Ovation of the Seas – Hawaii and Alaska
  • Quantum of the Seas – Hawaii and Alaska
  • Symphony of the Seas – Western Caribbean and The Bahamas
  • Wonder of the Seas – Eastern and Western Caribbean
This sale on last minute Royal Caribbean cruises runs from March 7-8, 2024.

Prices start at $329 per person and this offer is good on new bookings only.

Royal Caribbean has been voted the Best Cruise Line Overall by the readers of Travel Weekly every year since 2003.

To see a complete list of every sailing that included in this deal, you can visit Royal Caribbean’s sale page here.

