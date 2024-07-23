Royal Caribbean Announces President’s Cruise for 2025

Royal Caribbean has announced next year’s President’s Cruise that will set sail in September 2025.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Royal Caribbean’s President’s Cruise in 2025 will take place on the cruise line’s new ship that just debuted, Utopia of the Seas.

This four night cruise will depart from Port Canaveral on September 22, 2025. It will visit Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s award winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. It will also have one sea day.

Prices for this cruise start at $965 per person for an inside cabin, $1,062 for an ocean view, $1,268 for a balcony, and Royal Suite Class starting at $3,692.

Royal Caribbean’s favorite leaders will be on the cruise including the cruise line’s president and CEO, Michael Bayley.

Utopia of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s sixth Oasis class ship. It offers three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and they carry more passengers on their ships each year than any other line. They also operate the seven largest cruise ships ever built.