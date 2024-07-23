Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Announces President's Cruise for 2025

Royal Caribbean Announces President’s Cruise for 2025

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has announced next year’s President’s Cruise that will set sail in September 2025.

Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s President’s Cruise in 2025 will take place on the cruise line’s new ship that just debuted, Utopia of the Seas.

This four night cruise will depart from Port Canaveral on September 22, 2025. It will visit Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s award winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. It will also have one sea day.

Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's private island in The Bahamas.
Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas.

Prices for this cruise start at $965 per person for an inside cabin, $1,062 for an ocean view, $1,268 for a balcony, and Royal Suite Class starting at $3,692.

Royal Caribbean’s favorite leaders will be on the cruise including the cruise line’s president and CEO, Michael Bayley.

Utopia of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s sixth Oasis class ship. It offers three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and they carry more passengers on their ships each year than any other line. They also operate the seven largest cruise ships ever built.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
