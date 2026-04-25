Royal Caribbean Brings Back Royal Birthday Bash

Royal Caribbean is bringing back the biggest celebration at sea, their second annual Royal Birthday Bash that will take place during the entire month of September.

Royal Caribbean’s Royal Birthday Bash is an annual celebration where the party never stops. It will take place during the month of September on all of the cruise line’s ships that sail to the Caribbean and Mexico.

The cruises are filled with special surprises including special birthday cocktails, raffles and giveaways, Birthday Party Balloon Drops and more.

To celebrate the announcement of the second annual Birthday Bash, Royal Caribbean is offering the following deals on cruises in September.

Up to $200 in additional savings on cruises that depart September 1-30, 2026

3rd and 4th guests in a stateroom cruise for free

Deal runs from April 24 through May 7, 2026

View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean

In addition, Royal Caribbean is offering pre-cruise deals that will save you money once you are on your cruise.

The deals include 50% off the Unlimited Dining Package and 50% off Thrill Waterpark and Hideaway Beach for cruises visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. Internet packages are also 40% off.

Guests 12 and under will receive up to 50% off the refreshment and soda package and 35% off at the arcade.

For complete terms and details of Royal Caribbean’s Birthday Bash, visit RoyalCaribbean.com or contact your local travel professional.