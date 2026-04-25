Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Brings Back Royal Birthday Bash

Royal Caribbean Brings Back Royal Birthday Bash

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean is bringing back the biggest celebration at sea, their second annual Royal Birthday Bash that will take place during the entire month of September.

Royal Caribbean cruise ships at CocoCay

Royal Caribbean’s Royal Birthday Bash is an annual celebration where the party never stops. It will take place during the month of September on all of the cruise line’s ships that sail to the Caribbean and Mexico.

The cruises are filled with special surprises including special birthday cocktails, raffles and giveaways, Birthday Party Balloon Drops and more.

To celebrate the announcement of the second annual Birthday Bash, Royal Caribbean is offering the following deals on cruises in September.

  • Up to $200 in additional savings on cruises that depart September 1-30, 2026
  • 3rd and 4th guests in a stateroom cruise for free
  • Deal runs from April 24 through May 7, 2026
  • View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean

wonder of the Seas

In addition, Royal Caribbean is offering pre-cruise deals that will save you money once you are on your cruise.

The deals include 50% off the Unlimited Dining Package and 50% off Thrill Waterpark and Hideaway Beach for cruises visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. Internet packages are also 40% off.

Guests 12 and under will receive up to 50% off the refreshment and soda package and 35% off at the arcade.

For complete terms and details of Royal Caribbean’s Birthday Bash, visit RoyalCaribbean.com or contact your local travel professional.

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Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Brings Back Royal Birthday Bash
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