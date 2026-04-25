First Cruise Ship out of the Persian Gulf Enters the Mediterranean Sea

Just over a week ago, cruise ships that were essentially stuck in the Persian Gulf due to the conflict began to make their move. The first ship to leave port, after being docked for 47 days, was Celestyal Discovery.

Today, that ship has successfully passed through the Suez Canal and has entered the Mediterranean Sea. Two more cruise ships are right behind her.

More than just a successful repositioning, this is a major victory for the cruise industry after a tense waiting game played out in the Middle East.

The 1,360-passenger Celestyal Discovery did not have any passengers as it headed for the exit through the Strait of Hormuz on April 17.

But the cruise line and handful of crew on the ship saw a window of opportunity and they took it.

Celestyal Journey, the other half of the Celestyal Cruises fleet, and four other cruise ships all made their exit and are now planning and restarting their cruise schedules.

With the safe transit through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, Discovery has proven that the path to the Mediterranean is open, effectively saving the 2026 summer season for thousands of travelers.

Leadership Under Pressure

In a letter Cruise Fever received from Celestyal, the cruise line praised the “outstanding leadership, expertise, and calm command” demonstrated by both captains and their onboard teams.

Navigating these complex and sensitive conditions required constant situational awareness.

The company highlighted just how important this operation was, stating:

“Celestyal has confirmed the successful and safe transit of both its vessels, Celestyal Discovery and Celestyal Journey, through the Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant operational milestone and demonstrating leadership across the cruise industry during a period of heightened regional sensitivity.”

They added that the efforts of both Captain Vasileiou and Captain Vasilakos “were instrumental in ensuring the safety of all crew and the successful passage of both ships.”

Cruising is Back On

Most importantly for travelers, the cruise line confirms that the summer season is officially back on track. Celestyal sent a clear message about this:

“Following their successful transit, both Celestyal Discovery and Celestyal Journey are now repositioning to the Mediterranean, where they will commence the upcoming summer season as planned. Celestyal can confirm that all future sailings currently on sale will operate as scheduled, providing guests and travel partners with confidence and continuity as the company transitions into its Mediterranean deployment.”

Where the “Stranded Six” Stand Today

The arrival of Celestyal Discovery in the Mediterranean is the first domino to fall in what many feared would be a season-ending crisis.

Tracking data shows the other ships that also successfully made it through the Strait of Hormuz, moving in a coordinated effort to return to scheduled service. Many of these ships had “gone dark” over the last few days, as AIS transponders were turned off for security reasons. MSC Euribia was one of the first we noticed had been “trackable” once again.

Celestyal Discovery: Now officially in the Mediterranean after its Suez transit; scheduled to begin its Greek Islands and Turkey sailings on May 1.

Now officially in the Mediterranean after its Suez transit; scheduled to begin its Greek Islands and Turkey sailings on May 1. Celestyal Journey: Discovery’s sister ship is following close behind, having led the wider convoy out of its 49-day stay in Doha; set for a May 2 start in the Med as well.

Discovery’s sister ship is following close behind, having led the wider convoy out of its 49-day stay in Doha; set for a May 2 start in the Med as well. MSC Euribia: Euribia has been tracked in the Red Sea and is about to enter the Suez Canal today as it repositions toward Northern Europe.

Euribia has been tracked in the Red Sea and is about to enter the Suez Canal today as it repositions toward Northern Europe. Mein Schiff 4 & 5: Both TUI vessels have navigated the Strait (departing from Abu Dhabi and Doha, respectively) and are headed to Cape Town, South Africa.

Both TUI vessels have navigated the Strait (departing from Abu Dhabi and Doha, respectively) and are headed to Cape Town, South Africa. Aroya Manara: The last of the six to leave (departing Dammam), is currently sailing through the Red Sea, with Jeddah set as the destination.

With the first ship now that much closer to European waters, the “Hormuz Blockade” is officially a thing of the past for at least six cruise ships as they try to make up for lost time and restart their schedules.